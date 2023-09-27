Unsung Heroes: Charles Planet on Getting over His Fear in the Peloton after Life-Threatening Crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Charles Planet had never really worried about the risks involved in riding in a peloton, but that all changed during a training ride last year.

The Novo Nordisk veteran was hit by a car driver in the spring of 2022 while he was out training near his home in France. It left him with a shopping list of injuries, such as a broken left tibia and fibula, as well as a fractured scapula on the same side.

While the injuries healed over time, it is the mental wounds that have continued to linger on. More than a year after his accident, he is still relearning to find his way in the peloton again and push back the fear of getting hurt.

“I’m still struggling with some fear in the peloton or some fear in the head. It’s not easy. Cycling is super dangerous, you see so many crashes, and mentally I have still a lot of work to do to be back to fight for position like I was doing before, and to be able to be in the mix when I need to be,” Planet told Velo. “Fingers crossed that I can finally find the pleasure of being in the mix and without fear of any scary stuff in the race.”

When Planet began his recovery process back in March of last year, the main concerns were about healing his physical wounds and being able to get back onto the bike. The mental strain that it took on him took longer to show up.

Planet is well used to dealing with recovering from crashes, as all bike riders are, and he was caught off guard by the overwhelming impact that the incident took on him.

“I’m really like a different person since this accident. I could not even imagine myself that I would have such a struggle mentally after this,” he said. “I’ve been always someone who works hard in the physical part. I made it and I am proud of what I did regarding this part. The mental part, I didn’t expect that I would have at this at this point right now.

“It will take some time, but since the accident, I have been scared in life in general. It’s crazy. I was really lucky to stay alive and to be back. Now, I really want to enjoy every single moment. I’m working with a psychologist to improve that side and it’s working really well, but it takes a long, long time and it’s a long process.

“I never experienced something like this in my life. Before, I wasn’t scared. I know it’s a dangerous sport, even training with all the cars, and in the race, there are a lot of crashes. I had a lot of crashes before, but I never experienced this mental side. I was never scared before. These are the things I have to manage and work on.

“In cycling the level is so high right now. Since the COVID, the level is way higher. I think everybody will agree with me about this. And, if you’re not 110 percent it’s already difficult. If you’re a little bit struggling with something then it’s even harder.”

(Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The physical recovery has not been easy either with Planet left in a wheelchair for over two months as a result of the incident, unable to care for himself fully. It would be months before he could touch his bike again, even the static trainer at home.

It left Planet wondering if he should call it quits and retire, he’d been racing for the best part of a decade already. However, watching the cycling on the television while he was unable to go out and ride himself left him with a feeling of unfinished business, he didn’t want to leave it like that.

This is what has pushed him through it all since the incident.

“It’s been something that I will never imagine in my life being for more than two and a half months in a wheelchair, and not able to shower myself or to go to the toilet myself. It was really difficult, but I was really lucky to have an amazing family and amazing friends and especially my girlfriend, who was the key person in this process,” Planet said.

“I wasn’t sure that I will want I want to continue after this, because I already had a really difficult season in 2021 with some health problems. I was just coming back and having this, I wasn’t sure. I was completely lost. Time passed, and I was watching the races on TV, and I was like, I cannot stop this way.

“I wasn’t even walking with my both legs, and I was already riding the trainer. After the wheelchair, I had a crutch and from the crutch, I was going to the home trainer… with the shoes already on the pedals and just started riding. I think I showed some determination in this moment. It was so much hard work, more than ever before, in the last year just to get back.

“Slowly, I could feel I was improving. I was proud of the effort and proud of what I was doing, and it always gives you motivation when you see the improvement. But at that point, I wasn’t aware that I was having a mental struggle, I was just focused on the rehabilitation.”

Inspiring people

Planet followed his father into cycling as an eight-year-old — initially on the mountain bike — and quickly realized that he had an affinity with the sport. He was an active child and loved any sport he could play, but cycling was the one that really grabbed him.

Planet turned pro aged just 20 with the Novo Nordisk team, where he has raced throughout his whole career. The team, set up entirely for athletes with Type 1 diabetes, was a natural home for Planet, who had been diagnosed with the condition as a child.

He couldn’t speak a word of English when he joined the American squad but has since become one of its talismanic riders and is regularly the one shooting off up the road in the breakaway.

For Planet, riding with diabetes and the challenges that come with that has become unremarkably normal, but he and his teammates still provide inspiration for many others with it.

“Many people who also have diabetes, they think it’s crazy what we do and we inspire them by what we do,” he said. “I’ve been diabetic for almost all my life and I feel like I don’t even know what life is without diabetes. I don’t even know what it is to race without diabetes, it’s been part of me for so many years. I know myself 100 percent and I know how my body reacts. I still make mistakes, like everybody does, but to me, it’s just a daily thing to manage.

“If I can inspire people by what I do with diabetes, that’s super nice, and I’m super proud to do it. Diabetes is something I never wanted, I never use as an excuse. I never end a race that didn’t go well and say that was because of my diabetes. It’s something I have to work on it and no excuses.”

Despite the recent struggles, Planet still has a positive outlook and loves racing his bike for a living, and everything that the career has afforded him.

“We need to keep believing, keep fighting, and just do the best we can and then see how it goes at the end, having no regrets. That’s what I aim for. I’m turning 30 years old this year and I now have 10 years in the pro peloton. I want to give the best I can every day, and just be happy no matter the result, give 100 percent and it goes where it goes where it goes. If it’s not so good then we try the next day. And that’s it. But life is good. I have spent 10 years of my life already doing the sport I most love doing.”