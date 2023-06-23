Unsung heroes: Imogen Cotter on coming back from a near-death experience

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Imogen Cotter still remembers the sound her body made when it hit the windshield of the car.

It was January 2022, and the 26-year-old was on a training ride near her new home in Girona when an oncoming van driver pulled out in front of her to overtake someone on the other side of the road.

Cotter was hit by the vehicle head-on, leaving her with multiple fractures and broken bones, including to her patella and radius, that would require multiple surgeries to treat. Her bike was destroyed by the impact and over a year on, she’s still feeling some of the after-effects of the incident.

“I remember everything up until I woke up on the ground. I can still see the car in front of me, I can still remember thinking, I’m about to fucking die and then I can remember hitting the windscreen,” Cotter told Velo. “For weeks afterward, I couldn’t like sleep because I could just hear the sound of hitting the windscreen, it was such like a crack. I passed out when I hit the windscreen.”

Also read:

Fortunately for Cotter, there were several witnesses who stopped to help her as she lay down on the ground. One of those was an American called Bruce, who happened to be living locally with his wife.

“I woke up and he was the guy who was there. I have a really vivid memory from when I woke up and I was just looking up. If you’ve met Bruce, he has the most calming voice and the most lovely eyes. I just knew he had a kind face,” Cotter said. “I was obviously traumatized and I just woke up and I was looking at him and he was like saying to me, you’re going to be fine just stay still stay with me and now they’re kind of my Girona parents in a way.”

Having spent the previous few years living in Belgium to further her cycling career, Cotter had just moved out to Girona, Spain as she prepared to embark on her first full season as a professional rider.

Cotter had taken up cycling in 2017 and quickly started progressing through the ranks as she worked part-time jobs to fund her racing. While racing on the road with a Belgian team, she was also snapped up by the Movistar eRacing squad in 2021 and then ended the year on a high with the Irish national road race title.

Her performances earned Cotter her first-ever professional contract with the Plantur-Pura squad. After some ups and downs over the winter, things were looking really good for Cotter until she had the crash, but the injuries meant that any plans she had made for the season were all but gone.

Despite that major setback, Cotter went into the recovery process with as much positivity as she could muster and refused to let anybody give her any bad news. She’d even started considering if she might race as a para-athlete.

“In the months leading up to the accident, I had broken up with an ex-boyfriend, I had moved countries, and I had really done a lot of work on being happy with me, and when I look back, it’s kind of like, I was preparing for something to happen, because I really had such a positive mindset at the time,” she said. “Nothing could have knocked me and so when it happened, it was like, ‘okay, let’s go, what’s the next like, plan of action?’

“I wouldn’t let anybody say anything negative to me. I couldn’t move my knee more than 60 degrees and I was still saying to my physios don’t tell me anything bad because this is going to be the best knee you’ve ever seen. The recovery is going to be incredible. Even if this is the worst knee you’ve seen, I don’t want to hear it. I was not allowing that energy into my circle.”

Having a second chance

The positive mental attitude could only go so far as Cotter went through repeated surgeries on her various injuries. Her kneecap, which effectively had to be screwed back together after it was broken into multiple pieces in the crash, was proving particularly problematic, as was her wrist.

Initially, she had a very limited range of motion in her knee which meant she could not complete a full pedal stroke, while her wrist — which she has had three surgeries on since the crash — can still only move within a very small range of motion.

Cotter had underestimated the number of surgeries and other treatments that she would need and by June, five months after the crash, she started to struggle mentally. She was also finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that she had survived an incident that could very well have killed her.

After really struggling over the Christmas period and leading into the anniversary of the crash — which she describes as her second birthday — she decided to start therapy and used the app Better Help to find an English-speaking therapist.

“It’s a weird thing when you nearly die, and you know how close you have been to dying. It’s a really hard thing to wrap your head around,” Cotter explained. “I had this kind of guilt when I’m having a good day on the bike or just enjoying a day. It’s something that’s really common. I’m glad that I went to therapy, so I am aware of this, but it’s almost like survivor’s guilt.

“People get hit by cars a lot, people even just like go out for a run in the morning and they trip over, and they have a traumatic brain injury … I feel this guilt of, I’m living a normal life again and I got another contract for this year. That’s hard to kind of get my head around sometimes.

“It’s up and down, I guess. It was very difficult at the beginning of this year coming up to the anniversary, and at Christmas time. It was really hard for me to kind of to process the fact that I was still alive and that I could be dead. It’s a weird club to be a part of this second birthday club. I have had loads of people calling it that, people who’ve had that kind of near-death experience. I don’t know, if you ever, like get over it. I hope I do.”

Cotter is riding and racing again, but she’s still coming to terms with her second chance at life and sometimes there are small moments where the enormity of it all hits home.

“Things can make me just cry. I can look at the sky and think, ‘wow, it’s so beautiful.’ And then I’d be like, I want to cry, because what if I’d never seen this sky? Yesterday, I was just waiting outside my front door and this guy was walking past with a coffee and he just said to me, ‘by the way, I’m really happy to you making your way back.’

“He didn’t stop, he just like send it to me in passing. He was like, maybe my dad’s age. And the way he said it was so genuine and so kind that I just got inside, and I just started crying. It gives you a whole new perspective on things.”

Finding help and inspiration

Throughout her challenges, Cotter has never had a shortage of people giving her advice on her recovery and how to deal with the process it was often hard to figure out what would really help her, it could be overwhelming at times.

However, there were some words of wisdom that really did help when it came to Cotter’s view of herself and her future. Living in Girona, bumping into current and former pros happened on a regular basis and she took the opportunity when she spotted retired rider Taylor Phinney in a café.

A rising star on the world scene, Phinney had suffered a traumatic injury when he crashed into a guardrail during the road race at the national championships in 2014 and shattered his left leg. It would be over a year before he would race again.

“He was super helpful and really kind. He said to me, and it’s something that stuck with me, that you have to adjust your expectation of yourself as an athlete. It’s not to say that you don’t want the same things, but you change the athlete you are. Maybe before this, I would have been a bit more explosive. I suppose this season, I kind of have to see what kind of rider I am now. It’s the unknown and I’m excited. I feel like I still have a lot of potential and I there’s a lot of things I want to achieve.”

Cotter has also found inspiration from the recovery of Egan Bernal, who was severely injured when he crashed into the back of a bus at high speed during a training ride only a few days before she endured her own incident. Chris Froome, who crashed heavily while he was doing a recon of the time trial course at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné is also a source of inspiration for Cotter.

“Seeing [Bernal’s] comeback is so inspiring to me. [In March] the Volta a Catalunya went near Girona and it went up the climb. I went up, and I didn’t care about anybody else I only wanted to see Bernal. I was at the side of the road and I saw him in the middle of the bunch. He really does inspire me, I would love to meet him because I feel like the interviews that he gave afterward I could totally relate to how he was feeling about getting a second chance at life.

“I think we can very easily take it for granted that he recovered and came back, but he nearly died. Being back riding in the WorldTour peloton, it’s incredible. It’s kind of the same as Chris Froome, because he also had experience, then you have people bashing him being like, he’ll never get back to the level he was at before blah, blah. These men have nearly fucking died. What do you want? The fact that riding their bike again is incredible.”

Cotter returned to racing in August last year, ultimately taking part in 10 race days before the season came to a close. After finishing 14th at the Gracia Orlová in April, she’s been back in her native Ireland training and racing as well as launching a cycle safety campaign. The national championships are next on the agenda for her this week.