Valentin Madouas fastest in four-up sprint for home victory at GP Plouay

Valentin Madouas (Groupama FDJ) scored an emotional victory Sunday in his home region at the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France (GP Plouay).

The French national champion won with a canny sprint from the back of a group of four before he collapsed to the floor in tears at earning his first WorldTour win just a few hundred kilometers from his home.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) and Felix Grosschartner (UAE Emirates) completed the podium, with Madouas’ teammate Stefan Küng fourth after he spent much of the day in the break.

Victory Sunday made Brest-born Madouas the first Breton to win the region’s classic since 1992.

“To win here, in Plouay, with this French champion jersey, it’s extraordinary,” he said at the finish.

Sunday’s WorldTour classic didn’t truly blow open until deep in the final hour of racing.

A flurry of attacks from UAE Emirates and Soudal Quick-Step strung out the bunch and put pre-race favorites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) under pressure and out the back.

The series of accelerations saw Madouas, Burgaudeau, and Grosschartner come across to breakaway survivor Küng deep into the hilly finishing circuit around Plouay.

Fifteen riders made it into the initial split before pressure from Grosschartner forced the decisive selection of five.

Frederik Wandahl (Bora-Hansgrohe) soon dropped out of the move, leaving Küng, Begaudeau, Madouas, and Grosschartner to roar into the line in Plouay.

Madouas played the sprint to perfection.

The 27-year-old dropped a few metres off the back of the last man before rushing into his draft and slingshotting his way past his rivals and toward his emotional victory.