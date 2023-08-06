Mathieu van der Poel blows rivals away to win men’s road race world title

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) blew his rivals off his wheel, survived a late crash, and blazed to solo victory at the UCI Cycling World Championship road race.

The Dutch ace crossed the line Sunday nearly two minutes ahead of a blockbuster chase group of Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), and Mads Pedersen (Denmark).

Van der Poel attacked 22km from the line and rode to his huge winning margin despite suffering a heavy crash on a wet corner that left him riding the final 16km with a damaged shoe.

The multi-discipline dominator became the first Dutchman to win elite worlds since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985, and adds this first road rainbow jersey of his career to the five striped tops he won in the winters of cyclocross.

Van der Pol’s archrival Van Aert jumped clear of the chase to finish second, with Pogačar nipping Pedersen at the line for third, a further 12 seconds back.

Victory in Glasgow on Sunday adds another highlight to a blockbuster season for Van der Poel. The 28-year-old already scored his fifth ‘cross world title this February and lit up the spring with victories at Paris-Roubaix and Milan San Remo. He’s also racing for the Netherlands at the cross country mountain bike race on Saturday.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was in the lead group through the first phase of the Glasgow circuits but seemed out of sorts on the twisting critérium-style course.

The 23-year-old finally lost the wheels 35km from the finish. He will now look to Friday’s time trial for a second chance at another rainbow jersey.

Sunday’s race was wildly aggressive all day, with Van der Poel setting an average speed of 44kph over the 271km course. There was drama from early on, with the race being halted for an hour due to protestors gluing themselves to the road.

How it unfolded:

The race featured 195 riders drawn from 58 different nations, and was 271.1km in length. The first 120km of that took them from Edinburgh to Glasgow, where they would tackle ten laps of a very technical 14.3km circuit with a number of short, steep ramps such as Montrose Street ratcheting up the difficulty.

Very early on Patrick Gamper (Austria) and Rory Townsend (Ireland) attacked and were joined by several others, with USA’s Kevin Vermaerke, Owain Doull (Great Britain), Matthew Dinham (Australia), Ryan Christensen (New Zealand), Harold Tejada (Colombia), Krists Neilands (Latvia) and Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic) making it a nine-man breakaway.

Those riders rolled through well and extended their lead to nine minutes. However all momentum went out of the race soon afterward when a number of protestors blocked the route, gluing themselves to the road and forcing the commissaires to stop the race for almost an hour.

Once restarted, the gaps were restored and the breakaway continued onwards. They had approximately five minutes hitting the finishing circuit and while this continued to dwindle, the pressure of the chase and of the circuit itself was putting more and more riders out the back.

Alberto Bettiol (Italy) was feeling good and was one of several riders who launched exploratory attacks. Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van de Poel (Netherlands), and Wout Van Aert (Belgium) were prominent, while defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) seemed to find himself quite far back at several points.

The various surges didn’t go far but softened up a dwindling chase group, whittling down the possible contenders. Out front Townsend punctured out of the break.

Bettiol slips clear as big names start to fire

Bettiol was the first to get a significant gap.

Inside 75km to go Van der Poel launched a big move. He was marked by Pogačar, Van Aert, Bettiol, and Pedersen and with the gap going out to over ten seconds, things suddenly appeared more serious.

The firepower was there but, with the big guns wary about squaring up so soon, the impetus went out of the move and after several kilometers, those chasing behind were able to rejoin.

Former champion Pedersen was frustrated by all the stop-go action and kicked clear inside the final 70 kilometers. The group behind had swelled in number and Nathan Van Hooydonck chased for Van Aert, with Pedersen reeled in once again.

American rider Vermaerke was part of the group, having been in the earlier break, but unfortunately punctured out of it.

A number of other surges fired off, including a searing attack by Pogačar, another by Van Aert, and several by Evenepoel. His race had been a curious one, with spells at the back of the chasing group, periods of time far away from the other big contender, but also a number of strong surges.

One of his moves was brought back by Pogačar, setting things up for a move by Bettiol which was followed almost immediately by a heavy shower.

Safer out front on an increasingly slippery circuit, he had 41 seconds with three laps (42.8 km) remaining. Soon afterward Van Aert pushed clear and was joined by Pedersen, Pogačar, and Van der Poel, with the big guns now finally more willing to work together.

They wanted to be able to pick their own lines on the wet surface and avoid the danger of a larger group, and also to keep Bettiol under control.

That collaboration had the desired effect. All four chasers stayed upright on roads which were starting to dry out and, importantly, were drawing closer and closer to Bettiol. The junction was finally made with 23.4km remaining when Van der Poel surged on a short, steep hill and went clear alone.

A flying Dutchman, despite a crash

Van der Poel blazed away from a heavy-hitter chase group.

The Dutchman was looking good and had 13 seconds with 20km left. He hammered up MontroseSstreet and while Pogačar tried to break the other two, he wasn’t able to do so. The stop/start racing was favoring van der Poel, who had over 30 seconds.

However there was drama with 16.6km to go when he slid out on a wet right-hand bend, snapping the fastener on his shoe. He remounted, raced onwards but had to content with that loose shoe on what was a course demanding a lot of power.

He raced through the finish line to begin the final lap. The three chasers were 31 seconds back there and with Pogačar looking increasingly rough and cooperation inconsistent, the chances of him being caught likely depended on the rest of his shoe crumbling before the checkered flag.

Pogačar tried a surge with 12.4km left but was burning his final matches. The chasing trio looked depleted and deflated and visibly slower than the race leader, who was heading towards the rainbow jersey and the first Dutch victory in 38 years.

He crossed the line with two arms aloft, then clutched his head in a blend of satisfaction and disbelief. Van Aert had gapped the other two and nabbed silver, while Pogačar surprisingly outsprinted Pedersen for bronze.