Velo transfer ticker: Cort to Uno-X for 2024, Démare makes mid-season switch to Arkéa-Samsic

Magnus Cort to Uno-X for 2024

Danish stage-hunter supreme Magnus Cort will race for his “home” squad Uno-X in 2024.

The ambitious Danish-Norwegian ProTeam crew confirmed Tuesday it scooped Cort on a contract stretching through 2026. The 30-year-old spent the past four seasons with EF Education-EasyPost.

Cort makes for a stellar signing for Uno-X. With victories across all three grand tours and a long WorldTour career, he compliments the team’s attacking style and adds experience to a youthful roster.

Magnus Cort 🇩🇰 30 years. 🥇 Ringerike GP 2014

🥇 Himmerland Rundt 2014

🥇 6x @lavuelta stages

🥇 1x @giroditalia stage

🥇 2x @LeTour stages

+++ Confirmed racer for Uno-X until the end of 2026.#development pic.twitter.com/guqy4jB6LC — Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (@UnoXteam) August 1, 2023

Arnaud Démare swaps Groupama FDJ for Arkéa Samsic in mid-season switch

Arnaud Démare won the Giro’s points classification in 2022. (Photo: Luca Bettini/AFP via Getty Images)

French speedster Arnaud Démare will switch from Groupama FDJ to Arkéa Samsic with immediate effect.

The rare mid-season switch comes hot on the heels of Démare’s controversial snub from FDJ’s Tour de France squad this summer. Instead, the team favored home climbers David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot.

Rumors bubbled some time of tensions between Démare and the team that took him to the pro ranks in 2011.

Démare’s relationship with team boss Marc Madiot were reportedly strained after he was repeatedly overlooked for grand tour selection.

The 31-year-old’s transfer to “rival” French set-up Arkéa-Samsic sees Démare turn a page.

“This is the best that could happen to me in order to quickly turn the page, and to project myself on the future,” Démare said in an Arkéa-Samsic team statement Tuesday.

“I open a new chapter in my career, within a team that believes in me, and motivates me. My will is huge and tenfold in order to do well.”