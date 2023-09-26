Watch: Power On: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB at Le Tour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Le Tour de France Femmes: It’s the single biggest race of the year. So how does a top team like EF Education-TIBCO-SVB prepare for that grand stage?

Power On, the latest video from Velo, takes you behind the scenes with riders like Veronica Ewers and Alison Jackson as they gear up for this momentous race.

Heading into the grand tour, there are a lot of factors and goals for the team, and just eight stages to accomplish them all. But really there’s just one goal at the heart of it all: “I think we’re just looking for wins,” says Jackson, who had a very big win of her own this spring at Paris-Roubaix.

Team directeur sportif Daniel Holm Foder thinks the team is well prepared for success.

“We believe we have chosen the best seven riders who are the best fit for this race as a group,” Holm Foder says. “Everybody is ready.”

In order to get to this point, those seven riders have been training all year, and they have been relying on some of the top equipment available, including 4iiii power meters.

“Power for me is like ok now we’re able to speak the same kind of language,” Holm Foder says of preparing his riders for race day.

Power is perhaps the single most important training tool. It lets riders know where they stand in training, and where their limits are for races.

Power is important for another reason now, too. Apple’s Find My technology is now integrated into 4iiii power meters, helping EF’s riders keep track of their most important piece of equipment, their bike, as they bounce around the world.

“It eases the mind knowing your bike is going to be coming out on the right belt in the correct airport,” Ewers says.

That peace of mind helps riders focus on their sport, which has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years.

“Looking at the landscape of being a professional female cyclist, and a female professional athlete, it’s definitely progressing in the support of the teams, and the professionalism within the teams as well,” Ewers says.

Presented by 4iiii.