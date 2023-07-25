Weekend finds: A beautiful Holland Titanium in Malibu

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Living and riding in Los Angeles has its ups and downs, but overall it is one of the most versatile cycling destinations in the world. Sure the hashtag #LASucksForCycling is popular, but one quick browse and you will see so much variety that you instantly know it is not all that bad. And one of the most popular riding areas is the coast. If you can deal with the summer traffic on PCH, it offers relief from the triple digits heat and plenty of spectacular views.

So this weekend, to escape the 100-degree-plus heat, I took the family to the beach early before the masses flooded the sand and coastal canyons. The decision offered a great rest day from the bike and delivered something even better, a custom Holland Cycles Titanium road bike.

PCH is almost always buzzing with cyclists, from solo TT riders to massive groups. There is no shortage of amazing bikes to see. However, it was by pure coincidence that on a dead-end side street, I caught a glimpse of a distinct head badge. I was walking to snag a few essentials for the family when I spotted a beautiful handmade Holland. The rider, who goes by Henry H, was just finishing a quick stop and getting ready to roll.

I quickly detoured straight for him. Crossing the street and swiftly walking toward him. By another stroke of pure luck, I was wearing a bright red Litespeed Titanium t-shirt. It was the icebreaker that let him know I wasn’t some crazy person but was more intent on admiring his immaculate bike.

Also Read: All of the road bikes from the Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

The Tech

The frame is completely custom with a 6/4 down tube to match the aesthetic of the bigger tubes. The downtube has a thin wall for specific ride characteristics. Henry worked with former professional cyclist Cody Stevenson, now Bicycle Fitter and Customer Services Manager at Holland Cycles, to build the perfect bike for his needs. Henry wanted the look of the bigger tubes with lightweight and some compliance with the thin wall to get improved ride quality. The frame also features a T47 bottom bracket and a 44mm head tube.

The bike is built with the new 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 drivetrain. The crank combines Rotor Aldhu carbon arms, Power2max spider-based power meter, and Shimano chainrings. For wheels the Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels with Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tires. An Enve seatpost, stem, and handlebar complete the build.

While we don’t have a complete price for the build – it’s weird to do that anyways – we know that this Holland Titanium frameset comes in at $6500 with the Enve fork and a Chris King headset.

Overall the bike is subtle, but when you get a look at the details, it is impressive. Many dream of this type of bike, and for Henry, it is perfect. While I didn’t want to take too much of his time, this quick interaction with Henry and his dream bike is one I won’t soon forget.

hollandcycles.com