What’s left after world records and gravel ultras? If you’re Ashton Lambie, it’s America’s Cup yacht racing

Yes, Velo is a cycling publication, but give me one minute to teach you something about sailing — I promise there’s a connection.

During the 2017 America’s Cup yacht race, Emirates Team New Zealand team introduced the use of cyclors aboard their boat. Cyclors are cyclists who pedal stationary bikes to generate power for the hydraulic systems on the boat. Essentially, the cyclors are used to generate power to move, adjust, and control the sails.

However, due to changes in the type of boats used in America’s Cup racing over the past six years (there is a deep sailing technology rabbit hole here — if you care to go down it, I suggest starting in 2013), cyclors haven’t been allowed in the race since the 2017 edition. However, this year teams may once again bring cyclors aboard. Or, they can employ traditional grinders, who use their arms to power the hydraulic systems.

According to Graeme Harrison, the director of communications and content at NYYC American Magic, however, “the prevailing belief is that utilizing four crew members using their legs will generate more power than four crew members using their arms.”

NYYC American Magic is a yacht racing team formed in 2017 that debuted at the 36th America’s Cup in 2021. This year, SRAM is a sponsor of the team. Now can you see where we’re going?

Sea watts

There is perhaps no American cyclist as decorated for his pure power as Ashton Lambie. The 32-year-old Nebraskan set a world record in the Individual Pursuit in 2021 and then became world champion in the same event that year. He’s also a multi-time national and Pan American IP champ.

In addition to his life on the bike, Lambie is a consummate adventurer, the type of person who is up for most anything. When his wife, former track cyclist Christina Burch, was selected to be in NASA’s upcoming astronaut class two years ago, Lambie jumped into the challenge with her as the two relocated to Houston for her training.

The American champ on the way to becoming the world champ (Photo: Kit Karzen)

So, when Declan Doyle, brand manager at SRAM, pitched the idea of trying out to be a cyclor for American Magic last winter, Lambie did not really have to think about his answer. The fact that he didn’t know anything about sailing, much less America’s Cup racing, did not matter. He said yes.

While Lambie didn’t make the first cut in March, he decided to keep training on the off-chance that a spot might open up. When he was at Sea Otter in April, he got a call — the team wanted him as a cyclor and they wanted him in Pensacola, Florida the following Monday.

Since then, Lambie has turned his focus to becoming as powerful as possible before the 37th America’s Cup, which begins in October in Barcelona, Spain. He’s training at home and in Pensacola and he’ll relocate to Spain closer to race date.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped him from doing one of the things he loves most — in late May, Lambie completed (and won) the 1,060 mile Flint Hills Gravel Ultra in five days and 72 hours.

Is there anything Lambie can’t — er, won’t — do?

I caught up with him to learn more before he sets sail later this year.

From gravel ultras to the America’s Cup (Photo: Ashton Lambie)

Velo: What were the relevant power numbers that got you this job?

Ashton Lambie: In sailing, the relevant power requirements vary for each individual, much like in track racing. While track racing focuses on lap splits, sailing, and particularly this race, is all about pure watts. Having gained some muscle and increased power output, I feel fortunate that Houston is so dang flat!

Velo: Did personality or any other criteria factor into the application process?

AL: Personality, along with other criteria, certainly played a role in the application process. In any high-performance team and environment, being a good team player is essential. It’s not just about physical strength and performance; it’s about being part of a cohesive unit. The team values a supportive and enthusiastic environment, and they seek individuals who align with that culture. A positive and like-minded personality is valued as it contributes to the overall dynamics of the team.

Velo: How much training are you doing right now? Where and how are you doing this training?

AL: The training regimen is similar to previous years, with varying weekly hours ranging from 15 to 25. I aim to hit the gym three days a week as well. It’s not rocket science; just ride hard some days, ride easy some days, and keep pushing the envelope on a long scale. Small improvements of just one watt can accumulate significantly over an 18-month period. I’ve been conducting my training on the roads, primarily in Houston, where we have an excellent gym called Level One Fitness. Additionally, I train at the NYYC American Magic base in Pensacola, and of course, at Watopia when I get a chance!

American Magic teammates during winter training in Pensacola (Photo: NYYC American Magic)

Velo: What can and can’t you do on the bike in tandem with training? Do you have plans to race any more gravel or on the track in 2023?

AL: While I wouldn’t describe myself as an exceptional bike handler, I prioritize safety and take a risk-averse approach! As part of a close-knit team, it’s crucial for all of us to maintain good health and readiness for optimal performance. It’s one thing to get injured during a race, but I’ve always done everything I can to prevent injuries outside of competition. With only 2-3 track races per year most seasons, showing up to them with both collarbones intact was a pretty important part! I’ll be doing as much gravel riding and racing as I can with the sailing, but I don’t have anything on the track planned. I’ve really been enjoying the ultra-distance adventures too!

Velo: Can you paint a picture of how the cyclors fit in on American Magic?

AL: On the AC75 [the type of boat used in the 37th America’s Cup], the pedal-powered hydraulic system is used to control various functions of the boat, such as trimming the sails. The pedalers, or cyclors, are positioned in a designated area on the boat, typically towards the back. They are strategically placed to optimize the power output and efficiency.

In terms of pedaling, all four of the cyclors can pedal at the same time. They work in sync, generating power through their leg muscles to drive the hydraulic system. The pedals are connected to a system of gears and hydraulic pumps that convert the pedaling motion into hydraulic pressure. This pressure is then used to control the complex systems on the boat.

While pedaling, the cyclors need to be attentive and ready to respond to commands from the skipper or other crew members. They need to anticipate the maneuvers and adjustments required during different phases of the race. Communication and coordination among the team members are crucial to ensure smooth operation and optimal performance.

America’s Cup racing utilizes highly specific — and featherweight – equipment (Photo: NYYC American Magic)

Velo: I assume you’ve had to learn a lot about sailing? What’s been the learning curve for you?

AL: I’ve actually gotten to learn a LOT about sailing, it’s been a significant part of this journey, and the learning curve has been quite steep. Similar to cycling, there is a whole new vocabulary to grasp, including terminology related to sails, boat parts, and directional terms. If someone asks you to check on the starboard aft bike, you need to know which bike that is. Understanding phrases is crucial to effectively communicating and comprehending instructions. Additionally, match racing in sailing is highly dynamic, and each edition of the Cup has its own set of rules, adding another layer of complexity.

I’ve spent hours watching sailing races from various Cups on platforms like YouTube. I’ve also participated in a local race at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Houston, only to realize that fleet racing has its own unique set of rules. I’m eagerly absorbing knowledge from experienced sailors and enthusiasts, who are always enthusiastic to share their expertise and experiences.

Velo: I love the way you seem to take an opportunity — however unconventional it might be — and run with it. Tell me about why you do that.

AL: While working on these questions, I found myself stumped by this one and had a chance to reflect during my recent victory at the 1050-mile race, the Flint Hills Gravel Ultra. Spending five days covering long distances alone provides ample time to delve deep and discover your motivations. For me, it has always been about the thrill of adventure. The literal definition of adventure is “an unusual or exciting, typically hazardous, activity or experience.” I seek out extraordinary and exhilarating experiences that push my limits and challenge conventional notions of what is possible.

I believe we are all inspired by the famous adventurers and explorers we learned about in school who embarked on remarkable journeys and pushed boundaries. Whether it was James Cook’s sailing expeditions, Annie Londonderry’s bicycle ride, or Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk, these individuals pursued their adventures not solely for the sake of winning races or earning prizes but because the adventures were there, waiting to be conquered.

American Magic uses AC40 monohulls in training; the bigger AC75 will be used for the races (Photo: NYYC American Magic)

I have always been drawn to such opportunities simply because they exist, and I am curious to explore my own capabilities. There’s no reason some kid from Nebraska who didn’t race in all the major European races should be the first human to go sub 4 minutes in a nearly century-old race. But the opportunity presented itself, and I was determined to give it my all and test my limits. The same holds true for the bone-jarring, muddy, 1000-mile race across America’s toughest gravel roads.

Now, I find myself on an incredible journey, fully dedicated to being part of this amazing adventure with a sailing team aiming to capture the cup. It’s about embracing the journey, focusing on the pursuit of victory, and relishing in the experiences that lie ahead.