Will the Olympic Games Shape the 2024 Tour De France Femmes?

Most roads to the Tour de France Femmes will pass through the Olympic Games in 2024.

Hitting up a good season always requires a tricky balance of race program and calendar, but it is even more challenging to map out in an Olympic year.

Next year, the women’s peloton has some difficult choices to make in what will be a jam-packed summer of racing.

Who will have to sacrifice one or the other, and who can get their training right?

An immovable object in the summer calendar every four years, participating sports have to flex to fit around it. With the Olympics taking up residence in Paris next year, it is playing even more havoc with the cycling calendar than it usually does.

Not only has the men’s Tour de France been shuffled forward a bit in the calendar, but its finish has also been moved outside of Paris for the first time in the race’s history.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has had a far greater shake-up this summer to accommodate the Olympic Games. It’s been scooted back three weeks to the middle of August and had one day slashed from it, so it doesn’t overlap with either the Olympics or the Paralympics.

Both men and women will have to think hard about how they combine vying ambitions, the challenges are different.

The men who ride the Tour de France will be able to choose how they build their form into the grand tour and hope to hold it for the one-day efforts of the Olympics. Meanwhile, the Olympics come first for the women’s peloton and those who race on the track might have little to no space between the events if they choose to do both.

A balancing act

Lotte Kopecky was one of the standout riders of this year’s Tour de France, taking the yellow jersey on day one and holding on to finish a surprise second overall. However, she’s already expressed doubts over whether she’ll be back in 2024.

Kopecky will be among the favorites for the road race title at the beginning of the competition but she’s also targeting a medal in the Omnium competition on the track after crashing out of the event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The women’s omnium is on the final day of competition, meaning that Kopecky would have to travel overnight from Paris to Rotterdam to make the start of the Tour de France Femmes.

“Dropping the omnium is certainly not an option for me. We will have to see together with the team and the Belgian federation whether it will be feasible. I have to decide whether I will ride the Tour or not,” Kopecky told Dutch website Wielerflits after the Tour de France Femmes route was unveiled earlier this week.

Other riders like Elisa Balsamo and Clara Copponi, who both rode the Omnium in Tokyo, may also have to make the same tough decision as Kopecky.

U.S. rider Megan Jastrab could also be in the same position with the 21-year-old a possible starter for the Madison event alongside Jennifer Valente the day before. Jastrab already made the decision to opt for the Tour de France Femmes over the world championships this season, but the Olympic Games is a different prospect given it only happens every four years.

With all of that in mind, it could heavily impact the sprint competition at the Tour de France Femmes next year. Potentially losing Kopecky with the race due to pass through Belgium for the first time would be a bit of a blow for the event.

Though the sprint field may be the biggest impacted aspect of the Tour de France Femmes following so soon after the Olympic Games, it could cause some waves in the GC battle.

Demi Vollering isn’t a favorite for the sprint-focused road race, but she’s likely to be selected for the time trial in one of the two slots for the Netherlands. It means she’ll have to do the road race too, forcing her to come down from altitude earlier than she’d have liked ahead of the Tour de France Femmes start.

Meanwhile some of her rivals — potentially Kasia Niewiadoma — might skip the Olympics altogether and have a clean run at the Tour instead.

The world championships this year showed how difficult it can be to combine preparation for one-day efforts for time trials and longer stage races. The varying buildups to the Tour de France Femmes imposed by the Olympic Games could add a little spice to proceedings in the GC contest.

Will a potential Olympic ride slow Vollering, can others capitalize on skipping the two-week competition? Only time will tell. The proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Time to start planning.