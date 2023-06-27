With no Tour de France this year, racing sensation Ben Healy looks to worlds as next big target

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

EF Education-Easypost announced Monday its team for the Tour de France and, as expected, its best-placed rider in the world rankings won’t be there this time around.

Ben Healy has had a storming season with a brace of high placings, a Giro d’Italia stage win plus two other victories in Italy, yet he won’t be at the grand départ in Bilbao on Saturday.

At 22, the team focus is on building him up gradually at this developmental stage of his career. That’s why he made his Giro grand tour debut in May. And that’s why there was never a question of him doubling up for cycling’s biggest event in July.

“The Tour for me is a bit too much this year after the Giro,” Healy told Velo after the Irish road race championships on Sunday in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. “But looking ahead to next year, I think after the Ardennes, the Tour would be potentially a big goal for me. Personally, I would love to do that. Hopefully it will align with the team’s goals as well.”

Healy pulled off a stunning 100km solo break in that road race championship despite suggesting he’s not in his best condition, and now reveals what he is aiming for next.

“I think the next big target is going to be worlds,” he told Velo. “I’ve got a few weeks now to get my shape back together after the Giro. I want to focus on my recovery and getting stronger for the worlds and Lombardia at the end of the season.

“I’ve only had a brief look at the [worlds] course, but I think it’s pretty punchy. Maybe similar to today, just a bit more technical. So yeah, you never know [what will happen]. I’ll certainly give it a go, that’s for sure.”

Healy won the Irish championships in 2020 and, after his superb spring campaign, went into this year’s race as one of the key favourites. He was part of an initial 15-man breakaway early on, helped whittle that down to six contenders and then attacked with approximately two and a half hours of racing to go.

Defending champion Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Bora-hansgrohe duo Sam Bennett and Ryan Mullen, Rás Tailteann winner Dillon Corkery (CC Etupes) and Leo Doyle (ARBO – Headstart ON Fahrrad) rode tempo to limit his gains, initially stopping him from pulling too far ahead.

They were all surprised he’d gone so early. Indeed Healy was too, in a way, admitting afterwards that his initial surges were mainly aimed at softening up his rivals rather than gapping them.

“The plan was not necessarily to go from so far out, but to be aggressive really early on and hope that they followed me,” he said. “I didn’t really back myself to drop Ryan or Rory or Sam just in one go on these short punchy climbs. With a 25, 30 second effort, I’d say they’re just as strong as me. But the repetition of the effort is definitely where it suits me best.

“So, yeah, I did that. And I managed to get away pretty early. I know I can do that sort of effort to the finish as well, and I backed myself to do that.”

The gap hovered for quite some time between 20 and 40 seconds, making the outcome a little less than certain. However while Townsend and Bennett then hit the accelerator with two laps to go to try to close down on him, Healy responded to pull further and further ahead.

“When you do an effort like that, you’ve just got to do your best effort to the finish line,” he explained. “And that’s what I did. They worried me for a little bit. But yeah, thankfully I had enough to get to the finish.”

In truth he had more than enough in the tank. He ultimately crossed the line a staggering 4’12 ahead of Townsend, with Bennett taking a sprint for third 5’49 back. It is the biggest margin of victory in at least 20 years, and probably far longer.

🇮🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇪 Ben Healy put on a show at Irish Nationals with a 100-km solo ride for the title and the jersey! Let’s gooo! 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/EHFqzIBwzl — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 25, 2023

“We were playing a good game,” Bennett said of the race tactics. “We left Ben up the road, we were just trying to control him at 20 seconds, 30 seconds. We had plans of reeling him in. But he never came back.

“We played it like that. And then all of a sudden our legs fell off before his …”

Another rival was more blunt about Healy, saying humorously of his decision to go from so far out. “If he had a brain, he’d be dangerous.”

He does, he is, and he won.

Healy recently renewed on a multi-year contract with EF Education EasyPost, making him a core part of the team’s plans for the future. CEO Jonathan Vaughters lauded him as a rider and as a person, saying he is “a genuine, kind soul who’s a killer in the races.”

He will likely be an important part of future Tour de France campaigns.

Get ready for more Ben Healy Breakaway™️ action! The young Irishman will continue to race in pink as he extends his contract to a multi year deal. “This team is just a nice environment to be in. It gives me a lot of opportunities to race the way that I want to race. It is just… pic.twitter.com/Gh7ZOWhl9K — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 20, 2023

But with the Tour on hold for now, Healy will knuckle down fully for the worlds in Glasgow. In ways he’s a little like where current champion Remco Evenepoel was a couple of years ago; firing off long-range solo moves which, at times, go the full distance and lead to big victories.

However with his improvement in strength, he’s developing into a rider with more confidence in sitting tight and waiting until the finale.

“I think it really depends on the parcours, and the race dynamic,” he explained of that development in his strength and tactics. “It’s a tool in my arsenal. I know I can back myself in the final if it’s hard enough, but I also know I can do a long range effort if I see fit.

“I’ve made a pretty nice step up this year. I don’t think anyone expected the past couple of months. I put the work in, but you never know to what extent that you’re going to step up. And to step up like this has just been absolutely amazing.”

Healy is motivated by that improvement and also by the white and green jersey he will wear in the next 12 months.

“It’s super special to wear the jersey. I had the jersey before, but only while I was racing as an under 23. And now to have it as a World Tour rider, it’s going to be just amazing for the season.”