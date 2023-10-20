Women’s WorldTour Set to Be Bigger Than Ever but Gap Widening between Teams

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bigger is better, at least that’s the idea that some Women’s WorldTour teams for the 2024 season.

While there are plenty of contracts still to be confirmed, the likes of DSM-Firmenich, Lidl-Trek, and Jayco-AlUla are ready to ride with their biggest ever rosters. Meanwhile, SD Worx looks set to grow by one rider and Human Powered Health has hinted it will have a growth spurt next season.

Racing programs are only getting bigger in women’s cycling and teams have sometimes struggled to keep up with the pace. However, more teams than ever now have the funds to boost squad sizes to spread the load of a big season.

Growth isn’t happening the whole way through the top tier of women’s cycling, though. Movistar is seemingly being reduced by a rider for 2024 and FDJ-Suez is staying stagnant on 15 riders after confirming the departure of five members of its 2023 squad.

Jumbo-Visma also looks destined to have a trimmed-down roster for 2024 after several of its riders were nabbed by the new EF Education-Cannondale team. Meanwhile, other teams have been holding off on finalizing their rosters for next year until this season was done with.

Money has been a big factor in the latest growth spurt with Lidl-Trek, DSM-Firmenich, and Jayco-AlUla all getting an injection of cash for the forthcoming season. The first two brought on new co-title sponsors in the form of Lidl and Firmenich, giving them more funds to shop around, while Jayco-AlUla’s merger with Liv Racing TeqFind has boosted its coffers.

Though the exact makeup of the WorldTour is still unclear, there’s already a growing gap between teams and their roster sizes with budgets varying drastically across the 15 squads.

It remains to be seen how racing is impacted, but teams with larger rosters can rest their leaders more regularly. Having fresher leaders could pay dividends in the bigger races, especially as the season draws on and injuries take their toll.

SD Worx has been one of the best teams at managing its riders’ programs by being extremely picky about when and where it races, something that smaller squads may need to consider more in 2024.

However, with relegation a possibility again at the end of the 2025 season, those smaller teams may feel the points pinch if they trim calendars too much. SD Worx is now one of the largest teams in the WorldTour and the Dutch team is probably the strongest team in the peloton overall and can rely on getting big points when it does race.

If the roster size gap continues to grow, smaller teams could be forced to spread their squad thin in an effort to keep their WorldTour status at the end of the next cycle.

Expanding the Women’s WorldTour

Movistar will be one of the smallest Women’s WorldTour teams after Annemiek van Vleuten’s departure (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Someone would have had to be living under a rock not to see that women’s cycling has been undergoing some major changes with the previous four years seeing some of the biggest development.

The growth of women’s WorldTour teams has not been a straight line since the category was introduced for the 2020 season. However, roster sizes have grown by 1.55 riders over the past four years.

The average number across the eight WorldTeams in 2020 was 13.25, which grew to 14.8 over 15 teams for the 2023 season. Note that these calculations exclude a couple of riders who were technically signed to the road team but weren’t regularly on the roster, such as triathlete Taylor Knibb who signed for Lidl-Trek and mountain biker Sina Frei at SD Worx.

As previously mentioned, the growth has not been a straight line and team sizes actually dropped between 2020 and 2021 — though the overall size of the WorldTour grew due to an extra team joining the top tier. Part of that can be put on the minimum wage increasing each season meaning that teams with the same budgets between the two seasons couldn’t afford as many riders.

The announcement in June 2021 that there would be a Tour de France Femmes in 2022 a big impact on the size of the WorldTour with team sizes growing by 0.7 on average from 2021. With five teams stepping into the WorldTour as well, the overall number of riders with contracts in the category grew from 118 to 194.

This year has proven to be a big one for the Women’s WorldTour peloton with a full complement of 15 teams for the first time after Fenix-Deceuninck joined the party. The average number of riders per team also jumped massively by one with a total of 223 riders racing for WorldTour squads.

There are a lot of factors that have gone into this growth, including the Tour de France Femmes glow and increased levels of television coverage enticing more sponsors in. The first-ever promotion and relegation battle also saw teams rushing to add extra riders in an effort to boost points tallies.

Going into next season, there are currently 176 riders with officially announced contracts for 2024, which is 47 fewer than raced this season. There are still a lot of unfilled spots, though and we’re likely to see the total number of riders grow past that 223 mark before the end of the year.

As things stand, both Human Powered Health and Israel Premier Tech have just one rider each signed to their rosters, while the two new teams set for promotion — AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step and Ceratizit-WNT — have yet to announce their new signings. Several existing WorldTour teams — we’re looking at you UAE Team ADQ — also have a handful of extensions each that they’ve yet to announce.

The Women’s WorldTour looks set to be bigger than ever, but the distribution of riders is far from even going into 2024.