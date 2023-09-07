World champion Kopecky trades rainbow jersey for yellow at Simac Ladies Tour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

World road race champion Lotte Kopecky was best in the stage two time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour on Wednesday, tearing around the flat, technical 7.1 kilometer course and blasting home two seconds quicker than Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma).

The Team SD Worx rider was the only one to break the nine minute barrier in the test, continuing what has been a superb season. She duly jumped to the top of the general classification with three days remaining.

The phenom Zoe Bäckstedt impressed in her first stage race in Canyon//SRAM Racing colors, taking third, nine seconds further back. Just 18 years of age, she has landed her best result of the season.

Kopecky was psyched on home soil had believed in her prospects starting the race. “I know that this kind of time trial suits me, and I don’t want to miss that chance,” she said from the podium. “It was great to have all these fans here. They were all cheering me on.

“It’s great to get the win here. I’m really happy with it. This was just 7km full gas and that really suits me. It was not an easy time trial. There’s not really a pacing plan that you can use. You just have to go against that limit and you really feel that in your legs.”

It was a disappointing day for prologue winner Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich), who started the day in the yellow and white jersey of race leader but had to be satisfied with 32nd in a longer race against the clock. This saw her drift to ninth overall, with Wednesday’s stage winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) two places further back and going from second to 13th in GC.

Multiple world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) looked smooth out on the course, carving her way around the street corners in Leuven while riding a gold bike with a gold chain, but any aim of adding a final win to her huge palmares will have to wait until one of the three remaining stages. She finished 29 seconds back in 24th place, and drifted to 19th in GC.

Lieke Nooijen of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg – Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx – Yellow leader jersey and Zoe Backstedt of The United Kingdom and Team Canyon//Sram Racing – White best young jersey celebrate at podium during the 25th Simac Ladies Tour 2023, Stage 2 a 7.1km individual time trial from Leuven to Leuven / #UCIWWT / on September 07, 2023 in Leuven, Belgium. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Kopecky will start Friday’s stage to Lelystad two seconds ahead of Markus in the general classification. She said, perhaps tongue in cheek, that she would have been fine not to lead.

“I am not really happy in the yellow jersey,” she said. “I would have liked to have start tomorrow in the rainbow jersey. Tomorrow will probably be a sprint again, and this weekend we have to difficult days with the finish on the Cauberg and then the Postbank (circuit) on Sunday.

“We will see what happens.”

Given her superb performance on the tough world championship circuit in Glasgow, few would bet against her chances at the weekend.