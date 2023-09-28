Would a Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step Merger Destroy Pro Cycling?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If merger reports prove true, Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step, could be crowbarred together in the very near future.

Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel, Sepp Kuss, and Wout van Aert would end up in the same jersey, and some of the leading minds and top backroom staff in the peloton would share the same boardroom.

And as if that’s not enough, there’s a strong chance this possible new super-squad would have plenty of budget to buy even more brains and brawn for it to dominate for years to come.

Also read:

What does this mean for pro cycling?

Is it all bad news or can some positives be pulled?

Velo editors Andrew Hood and Jim Cotton argue either way:

Andrew Hood: More lost than gained

Kuss and Evenepoel could be on the same team if Jumbo-Visma merges with Quick-Step. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Would the fusion of Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step be good or bad for cycling?

That is the million-dollar-question, or rather, multi-million-dollar one.

A possible mega-merger would be both good and bad at the same time.

A joint team would indeed create a super-squad loaded with superstars, perhaps unseen since the days of Renault in the early 1980s when Greg LeMond, Bernard Hinault, and Laurent Fignon all raced under the same banner.

Just watching the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič, and Julian Alaphilippe try to race as one would be one of the biggest soap operas of the season.

Any pact would create a WorldTour opening for one of the second-tier teams, and there’s already a half dozen teams queuing up to be at the top of the peloton.

And there’s absolutely nothing in the UCI rulebook or otherwise to stop this from happening.

Yet the peloton would lose more than it would gain, and here’s why.

First, it wouldn’t be a merger, it would be a takeover.

Jumbo-Visma is essentially looking to absorb the financial backers of Soudal Quick-Step, with the likely promise of keeping on the top team brass and the marquee riders. Much of the rest of the 60-plus staff and lower tier riders would be scuttled.

Second, it would be a shame to see Quick-Step and its classics legacy go down in flames. Sure, teams come and go, but the team’s identity and “Wolfpack” mantra has brought a lot to the peloton over the past two decades.

Both teams have created unique brands and characteristics, but any merger would almost certainly see one of those completely erased.

These talks also serve as a reminder of the underlying weakness of the business model backing the top pro teams. That the most successful classics team and today’s dominant grand tour team are both desperately searching for backers reveals how fragile and fleeting financial stability remains in the WorldTour.

And finally, the creation of a “super team” would be the latest iteration of the troubling trend of the growing gap between the have’s and have-not’s.

Even the suggestion this might happen is reviving talks of possible salary caps or budget limitations as teams like Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, and Jumbo-Visma pull away from the rest of the peloton in the sport’s economic imbalance.

Imposing spending caps isn’t necessarily the answer either, and many insiders say any imposition of budget limitations is impractical, largely unenforceable, or likely illegal.

Of course, having a lot of money doesn’t equate winning. Ineos Grenadiers is desperately chasing a rider and proven winner who can catapult the peloton’s richest team back to the top after its heyday of the Chris Froome/Sky era is now in the history books.

Will it happen? It’s hard to say. It seems complicated, especially with all the suppliers and a complex web of contracts. But anything’s possible, and there’s almost nothing to stop it from happening.

I’m hoping that both teams can remain vibrant and sustainable. Watching one team win everything gets pretty boring for everyone pretty fast. And that’s not good for anyone.

Jim Cotton: Trickle-down talent and ‘leveling-up’ agendas

The fusion of two leading teams could force the rest of the peloton to react and level up. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Is this muted merger a good or bad thing?

My guts say most definitely it’s a bad thing, for all the reasons Hoody outlined above. One team monopolizing the top talent and expertise could suck the life out of the sport.

Yet perhaps some positives can be pulled out of the gloom.

A new WorldTour license will be up for grabs, opening opportunities for ambitious young teams like Uno-X, Q36.5, and Tudor.

Likewise, one of Cervélo and Specialized will be left looking for a new squad to support (unless Specialized doubles down its existing work with Bora-Hansgrohe and Total Energies). Cervélo and Specialized are two of the top bike manufacturers in the peloton, and in a sport so heavily reliant on tech, they could transform a team that’s currently making the best of what it’s got.

And while dozens of riders and staff will be released from their existing contracts with Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma, those talents could, where budgets allow, trickle through the rest of the peloton.

Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step are two of the peloton’s leading teams. Those that have experienced their system could bring the magic touch to smaller squads.

At this stage, little is known about the possible deal.

There’s even a chance the “Soudal-Visma” steamtrain might not even see Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel in its carriages.

The two champions have both been linked with new deals for 2024, and a merger might prove the final straw that encourages them to move.

Evenepoel has been murmered in the same breath as Ineos Grenadiers, and Roglič as Lidl-Trek. Their arrival to these grand tour fringe-players could be the jolt the teams needs to compete with powerhouses like UAE Emirates and the new “Soudal-Visma” assembly.

If nothing else, the peloton chasing behind this super team would be forced to find a similar level, or be marginalized.

It would require several seasons of catch-up, but at least it would keep pro cycling clicking through the gears.