Wout van Aert, Lotte Kopecky, Filippo Ganna and more stars align for European championships

Wout van Aert, Lotte Kopecky, Filippo Ganna, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Julian Alaphilippe, and Demi Vollering will be among the stars fighting it out for a last bit of 2023 glory this weekend at the European Championships.

The Europeans are the only continental championships still to be decided after they were bumped back to late September to accommodate the Glasgow multi-world championships in August.

While they might be out of place in the calendar, it isn’t short of big names fighting it out for the recognizable blue and white jersey.

Last year saw the event split across two countries to accommodate the multi-sport European Championships in Munich. The juniors and U23 riders were not part of the bigger event and had their own contest in Portugal a few weeks earlier than the elites.

In Munich, Fabio Jakobsen and Lorena Wiebes rode away with the road race titles for the Netherlands, while it was an all-Swiss affair in the time trial with Marlen Reusser and Stefan Bissegger taking the wins.

This time out in Drenthe, The Netherlands, there’s a full program of racing across all categories and all in one place.

The schedule

Kasia Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering, and Marlen Reusser will all be in action in Drenthe (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

It’s a busy few days so here’s what’s happening and when.

Wednesday, September 20 (all times in CEST)

Junior women time trial – 9:00 am

Junior men time trial – 10:25 am

U23 women time trial – 12:00 pm

U23 men time trial – 13:05 pm

Elite women time trial – 2:30 pm

Elite men time trial – 4:15 pm

Thursday, September 21

Junior mixed team relay – 12:45 pm

Elite mixed team relay – 3:30 pm

Friday, September 22

U23 men road race – 9:30 am

U23 women road race – 2:30 pm

Saturday, September 23

Junior men road race – 9:30 am

Elite women road race – 13:45 pm

Sunday, September 24

Junior women road race – 9:00 am

Elite men road race – 12:15 pm

The courses

Elite men’s and women’s TT

The elite men’s and women’s events are being run over exactly the same distance, with one lap of a 28.6km course. It is practically pan flat with hardly a rise along the route between the Wildlands Adventure Zoo and Emmen where it starts and finishes.

With only a handful of major corners, this course really is for the pure power riders.

The time trial course

Elite men’s and women’s road races

For the road races, the women will compete over 129.6km while the men are set to compete over 199.8km. As with the world championships, the route is defined by a circuit that follows a short lead-in from a neighbouring town.

The women start in Meppel while the men head out from Assen with both races passing through the town of Drijber to start the circuit. For anyone who has watched the Ronde van Drenthe, the local lap will be familiar.

Each 13.7km loop will be marked by the Col du Vam (also known as the VAM berg). It is a short, but tough climb that was built over a disused trash dump.

While it’s only 400 meters long, it averages nearly 10 percent with gradients of over 12 percent at times, and it features cobbles to make it just a little bit harder. The Netherlands is notoriously flat and the climb is one of the highest things around with the sign at the top jokingly noting that it is at an altitude of 4,800 cm.

The men will do six laps of the circuit with 112km of racing before they hit it while the women will ride for 59.3km before doing five laps of the circuit.

It is a course that often favors sprint types but with nations instead of trade teams, it’s also a course that could throw up a few surprises.

The women’s road race route

The men’s road race route

The contenders

Elite women’s TT: Marlen Reusser, Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Juliette Labous, Lisa Klein, Anna Henderson, Vittoria Guazzini, Riejanne Markus.

Elite men’s TT: Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna, Yves Lampaert, Johan Price-Pejtersen, Remi Cavagna, Max Walscheid, Josh Tarling, Tobias Foss, Stefan Bissigger, Stefan Kung.

Elite women’s road race: Lotte Kopecky, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Emma Norsgaard, Clara Copponi, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Liane Lippert, Pfeiffer Georgi, Alice Barnes, Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Lorena Wiebes, Demi Vollering, Shirin van Anrooij, Tamara Dronova, Marta Lach, Kasia Niewiadoma, Marlen Reusser.

Elite men’s road race: Arnaud De Lie, Wout van Aert, Magnus Cort, Mads Pedersen, Julian Alaphilippe, Arnaud Démare, Max Walscheid, Ethon Vernon, Jake Stewart, Sam Bennett, Matteo Trentin, Giacomo Nizzolo, Elia Viviani, Olav Kooij, Mike Teunissen, Alexander Kristoff.