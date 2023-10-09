Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

Biking to Work Isn’t Gaining Any Ground in the US

(Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

I’m typically weary of drawing conclusions from anything labeled as ‘Opinion’ as more often than not, they feel the author is going off vibes and shots from the hip than anything truly informative. Not so here; this story from Justin Fox in Bloomberg shares a trend in larger metro areas that bike commuting is down in most cities compared to its peak in 2014.

Here’s the breakdown: a vast majority of cities with 200,000 or more people have largely seen a decline in the percentage of people who commute to work by bike. There are exceptions to this, however: New York City has since a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of people commuting to work by bike. That roughly 65k people amounts to 9 percent of folks commuting to work in the U.S. 9 percent of bike commuters live in NYC! Incredible.

The author goes into why he thinks there has been such a decline in people commuting by bike since 2014. Some are likely millennials who have since moved away to the ‘burbs and now pick their family SUV over a car. Many of those would-be cyclists likely work from home now. And believe it or not, but people swapping bikes for electric scooters likely play some small role in this as well.

Here’s the thing: people who are commuting to work have to commute farther. An average one-way commute in America is 27.6 minutes and just over 20 miles each way. That’s a 15 percent increase in time spent commuting and an 18 percent increase since 2014. People get weirded out when I ride my e-bike 8 miles to the grocery store with the good produce (Central Market in San Antonio); you’d have to be bananas to make a 20-mile commute each way on a bike.

The average person will look at these numbers and decide that not only is commuting by bike not feasible, but a car is likely going to be the best choice. That’s why getting more people on bikes isn’t just about painting some bike lanes and calling it a day; it requires us to fundamentally change how we use the land upon which we build If we don’t, more car sites are going to villianize the meager 2 percent the U.S. spends on bike and pedestrian infrastructure federally.

US Cycling Trips Increased by More than a Third since 2019

(Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

A report from transportation analytics firm StreetLight Data reveals a serious shift amongst city dwellers toward riding their bikes more. Among that report is data that total bicycle trips in the U.S. are holding steady between 2021 and 2022, with an overall 37 percent growth from 2019 to 2022. There’s quite a bit in the guide, but I’ll break down the key highlights below and what they could mean.

Top-ranked cities like New York City saw bike trips double since 2019, while places like San Diego, Bakersfield, and Las Vegas see a growth of about 70 percent as well. Los Angeles and Chicago saw over 50 percent growth as well. Just about every metro area with 5 million people or more saw at least a 25 percent increase in bicycling with only one metro area – Portland, OR – seeing any substantial decline.

The problem, however, is that growth has largely been blunted from 2021 to 2022. Further, I’d make the educated guess that growth is stagnant at best for 2023. Why could that be? I personally point to a lack of connected bike infrastructure; most cities have reached their critical mass of cyclists who will tolerate existing infrastructure. More work must be done – more high-quality infrastructure specifically – to reach out to less confident and less able cyclists.

Further, infrastructure simply needs to be better built for folks who aren’t biking and instead are walking, rolling, or taking public transit to get around. It’s much easier to transition from one of those three modes of travel to cycling than it is to get in your car and go. Make pedestrian infrastructure safer and better connected for others and you’ll likely get more people out on the bike too.

There’s also the argument that infrastructure that isn’t just bike lanes needs to be improved dramatically. Medium and long-term secure bicycle storage needs to be improved for folks who can’t bring their bikes inside once they reach their destination. The ability to bring your bike on a train needs to be improved as well, as that holds back many a rider from connecting commutes.

Why the seven percent decline in cycling in Portland? This story from Bike Portland explains it exceptionally well. While there are multiple reasons mentioned here, one hit me: the people moving to Portland find it easier to drive there than where they lived prior. It’s a socio-cultural shift that was too centered in the central part of Portland and not disseminated enough to the outskirts to last.

Long story short, at least from this data: cycling is here to stay, but if we don’t continue to nurture it, fewer will choose their bike over a car.

Bigger Vehicles Are More Dangerous to Bicyclists and Pedestrians. Should Their Owners in Colorado Pay for New Safety Projects?

(Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Colorado is considering registration fees on cars based on how much they weigh, per a story from Colorado Public Radio. While other states have enacted registration fees – Texas has a flat $200 fee charged for the privilege of owning an electric car, while Washington D.C. has weight fees for their cars – this would be the first state-wide fee based on weight. This new registration fee is said to fund infrastructure such as separated bike lanes, road narrowing, and automated speed cameras.

There are a few key differences to this compared to the fee in D.C., however. The D.C. fee charges $175 a year for cars weighing 3,500 to 4,999 pounds. Colorado, however? Those same cars are hit with a measly $4.50 per year. And while D.C.’s fee goes up to $500 per year for cars weighing over 6,000 pounds, Colorado’s goes to $29.90 per year. While D.C.’s fees seem to want to shape how people purchase their cars, the Colorado fees are simply too small to do that.

Is a fee based on weight better than a fee based on vehicle dimensions? I’m not sure it matters too much. Heavier cars wear down roads faster than lighter cars, and exponentially more quickly than someone walking or biking. A fee on heavier cars accounts for accelerated road wear. But bigger cars are a menace to pedestrians, regardless of whether they’re in the city or a suburb. Here’s an example:

Heavier vehicles tend to be larger, even accounting for heavy electric cars. Larger vehicles – often SUVs and trucks – are simply more difficult to see out of. Data shows that not only are these larger vehicles killing more people who aren’t in cars themselves, but the federal government has known about it for quite some time. This fee allows the state to have some control over building infrastructure that counteracts that additional danger.

Anything that’ll allow states to provide more funding for our otherwise crumbling infrastructure is good, even if the fees are as inconsequential as these Colorado proposals seem to be. Doing that while making it more difficult to purchase cars that are inherently more dangerous to folks outside of them is even better.

Want to Make Roads Safer? In France, You Add Squiggles

the french village of bauné couldn’t get cars to slow down with traffic signs …so they tried an absolutely *wild* idea 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tMqXsqJv6c — juan (@juanbuis) September 17, 2023

In North America, we put in traffic signs if we want cars to slow down. Private businesses and vocal neighborhoods will put in speed bumps. Some will put in bulb-outs to physically narrow the street to force cars to slow down. In France? They painted a bunch of squiggly lines on the road.

Truth be told this isn’t terribly far off the asphalt art projects we covered a while back. The results of the Bloomberg study showed that the asphalt art was surprisingly effective, with a 50 percent decrease in the rate of crashes involving pedestrians. The whole idea of asphalt art on roads and intersections was to create visual interest for drivers to slow down while creating placemaking in communities.

Does a bunch of squiggly lines do the same for a community? No idea. But it almost assuredly will cause a car’s rudimentary autonomous driving system to freak out a bit. Definitely don’t let a Cruise autonomous car anywhere near this.