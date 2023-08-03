Stop blaming e-bikes for the results of poor bicycle infrastructure – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

The Loop Comes Full Circle

Dallas is set to complete a connected greenway loop dubbed The Loop Dallas. Where did the name come from? A partnership between the city and five private stakeholders in the city. D Magazine with the story:

With partners that now range from the City of Dallas and TxDOT to Dallas County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and NCTCOG, the team developed plans for The Loop Dallas. It involves adding 11 miles of new trails to 39 miles of existing trails to create a continuous 50-mile pathway. The first of five planned connectors opened this past May. Two additional links are under construction. The whole project is expected to finish in about three years. “At this point, 99 percent of people don’t know anything about it, because we’ve kept a relatively low profile and kept our heads down,” Ellerman says. “But 10 years from now, everybody in the entire region will know The Loop. It will be a destination. It will be an active transportation system. It will be a legacy asset for the City of Dallas.”

The story then highlights all the work these developers and the city have done to keep the project going. The roadblocks – particularly around right-of-way issues – made the project take far longer than developers expected.

This is a great project. Every city could use more public space, and The Loop Dallas does that. Further, the project seems to bring a way of thought about the need for public space that people in Dallas seem to crave. And of course, there are the economic benefits, with the story claiming a $50 return on investment for every dollar spent. That’s big news, and it shows just how effective building public space for people is.

That out of the way, allow me to be insufferable for just a moment. Why does it take $45 million in private donations as well as a team of private business people and developers to get this off the ground? There’s not much of a way this project isn’t a net positive for the city unless it displaces communities of people.

A look at the Dallas city budget shows that bike infrastructure funding accounts for just 0.055 percent of the budget. Further, People for Bikes ranks Dallas in the 5th percentile of cities according to their Bike Network Score.

I’m excited for the city of Dallas for getting a connected set of multi-use paths in a city starved for public space. I can’t help but feel that this much private investment from real estate developers means the desires of this trail are for more than a public good.

St. Paul’s ambitious new bike plan has a few holes to fill

Minnesota has been on a tear as of late with regard to active transportation and transit. As mentioned in an earlier Update, Minnesota just dropped what might be the best Statewide transportation bill we’ve seen yet.

Now it’s up to the cities to take advantage of that money, and it leads to a bit of a conundrum: Do they spend it on quickly building infrastructure, or do they take their time with higher-quality projects? The Minn Post has the details.

St. Paul, Minnesota is in the midst of updating their citywide bicycle plan to reflect that newfound cash flow around high-quality infrastructure with protected lanes, separated bike paths, and more. One such project highlighted is the Capital City Bikeway, a separated bike path not at street level but at the same tier as curbs. It’s an excellent bike path and one that should provide loads of safety for cyclists.

The problem here is that the project took quite some time to develop. A lack of funding meant they couldn’t connect it to places cyclists come from to ride into the downtown core. In short, they’re there, but they don’t connect to anything, making them useless to less-experienced cyclists who need to travel in and out of the city.

The author believes the city of St. Paul needs to expedite planned connections in order to connect them to popular bike routes. Further, it should be done as quickly as possible with cheaper solutions in order to connect those thoroughfares.

My take? I am in agreement, up to a point. The city’s currently-drafted plan looks like it’s focusing on enduring, long-term infrastructure in the city core, stuff that’ll take over a decade to complete.

Putting up infrastructure in a haphazard manner might create worthwhile connections across a city, but they need to be good enough to make folks comfortable riding. Will parents be comfortable enough allowing their young children to ride on these quick-build projects? Will less-able folks feel safe using these new bike paths?

Say it with me: paint isn’t infrastructure. St. Paul has a fantastic opportunity on its hands to offer cycling to all communities. It just shouldn’t cut corners to the point of marginalizing their needs.

What is an E-Bike, And How Safe Are They?

Last week, the New York Times put out a story about e-bike safety. This was a follow-up to a story just a few days prior about a number of recent deaths of folks riding e-bikes. That first story received some backlash for its victim blaming, and rightfully so.

If that second story hasn’t received any backlash, it’s about to, right here and now.

This second story I’m going to comment on most of the time does a good job of outlining what an e-bike is, who can ride one, and the loopholes that some e-bike manufacturers use to ultimately deliver ultimately electric mopeds.

The frustration of mine with this story comes from one specific quote about why e-bikes have speed limits, which we assume to be to reduce how dangerous an e-bike can be:

“By various measures, the risks of serious injury and death rise sharply at around 20 m.p.h., although much of that research involved collisions between cars and pedestrians. For instance, the risk of severe injury to a pedestrian is 25 percent when the car is moving at 16 m.p.h., and it rises to 50 percent at 23 m.p.h., according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.”

E-bikes have speed limits not because they’re a menace (to cars, presumably), but because the car causing severe injury to a pedestrian is considerably higher. Simple as that. Cars are becoming bigger, faster, and more insulating to the driver by the day, but little comparatively is paid to the pedestrians who will be injured or worse.

I won’t dwell too much on the first story, as it is tragic to see needless death and injury framed purely with e-bikes as the problem. There are plenty of e-bikes that aren’t as safe as they should be for the end user, be it because of low-quality electrics or higher speeds than necessary. But the most important issue is always the same: build safer streets.

You can make streets safer for everyone with dedicated pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Or, you can do as the Texas Department of Transportation has done in the face of there not being a zero-fatality day on their roads in 23 years and ask people to slow down and leave it at that.

How safe is an e-bike? About as safe as the drivers around them care to be.

Proposed bike highways could make biking easier, more accessible across Metro Vancouver

The Province reports that there’s a proposal for a new network of bike highways going across Metro Vancouver, and data coming from their recent study makes a strong case for 850 kilometers (528 miles) of biking infrastructure by 2050 too.

The number 850 km was developed by an analysis of major destinations in the city, key equity areas, directness, where people on bikes can be prioritized, and potential road speeds and types.

What separated a bicycle highway from a regular bike lane or path? The biggest components of it are that they cover long distances (often over 3 miles), are lit for riding through the night, and connect key destinations. Like a highway we’re used to driving on, these paths have minimal stops, and any intersections they go through seek to prioritize cyclists moving.

Their surveys say that 93 percent of folks in Metro Vancouver support the building of cycle highways and that 90 percent of folks say they’d use a cycle highway in the proposed network.

We have examples of cycle highways elsewhere in the Netherlands, Denmark, and England, and the benefits they provide here. This would be the first example of a project like this in North America, however, and one I’m eagerly following the results to.

A note on Not Just Bikes ‘being canceled’

Not Just Bikes is perhaps the preeminent Youtube channel for folks who want to see the best components of urban design implemented into the real world. It comes from Canadian-Dutch Youtuber Jason Slaughter, who moved from Canada to the Netherlands to take in their people-centric infrastructure, among other things.

Their videos are targeted at a North American audience, often contrasting beautiful bike paths and street cars with North American Walmart parking lots and amorphous 45 MPH roads. And earlier this week, Canadian-Dutch Youtuber Jason Slaughter posted this thread to their Bluesky. Here’s a screenshot from Twitter (sorry, X):

The man has a shovel and can’t stop digging jfc pic.twitter.com/rnNm68QIyj — Brian 🏳️‍⚧️ (@bdebone2) July 31, 2023

First things first is the question of privilege. Personally, I care deeply about urban planning not for who I am currently, but for the 12-year-old version of myself who had no other way to get around than by bicycle. I care for the environmental impacts that come with bikes replacing car travel and for the need to keep the earth as good as it could be for future generations. I’m not into it for vanity, or purely because building cities is fun, but because we can and should demand better.

I reckon that most folks who are into urban planning don’t like it because they like the feeling of their heads being banged into a wall over and over, but because they want better as well. People have ties to their communities and they want their communities to thrive. Sound urban planning policy can do just that.

Not all of us can just move away to the Netherlands based on our urbanist preferences in much the same way that not everyone can say, “Oh, I don’t really pay attention to politics.” We need to advocate for better infrastructure to prevent people from needlessly dying, not because we want to be smug about our 15-minute city.

Giving up on North America might be what Not Just Bikes says here, but based on years of content about urbanism for a North American audience, I doubt they really mean it if they think about it. You can move away from a community without giving up on them. It’s time to remind ourselves of that.