Your helmet could make you seem “less-human” to drivers – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

Perhaps the most humanizing thing to do while riding a bike is to carry a dog with you. Maybe? (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The effect of safety attire on perceptions of cyclist dehumanisation

A study published last month revealed a number of things that you as a cyclist likely already know. Among them? Cyclists riding with helmets are perceived as less human to people driving cars than those without one. Cool cool cool.

The Australian study polled 563 respondents, which really, isn’t all that much. Results included 30 percent of responses found cyclists with helmets were less human than those without. Further, the use of safety attire – be it a helmet, sunglasses, or a reflective vest – is considered more likely to contribute to making a cyclist appear less human, or “othered” by drivers.

The majority of the world has focused on increasing cyclist visibility and protecting the body in an effort to decrease the number of cyclist injuries and fatalities. The problem found through previous studies is that extra gear is not only a deterrent to new folks riding their bikes but that these mandates aren’t totally effective.

So if shifting the blame of injury or fatality on vulnerable road users (people walking or biking) isn’t especially effective, and wearing a helmet dehumanizes people biking in the eyes of drivers, then what’s the solution?

If you’re a cyclist and you want to be seen as more human, you can ride without sunglasses or a helmet, at least according to this admittedly narrow survey. Better yet, you could ride roads without wearing your stretchy Lance Armstrong cosplay clothes as a driver is likely to call it. But really, you should be advocating for concrete walking and biking infrastructure in your community so that everyone can ride, regardless of what they’re wearing.

A look at the proposed street striping plan that’s causing an uproar in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Image: City of Kalamazoo)

New Road Design Seems Like A More Efficient Way To Kill Cyclists

The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) suggests that a default lane for car traffic should be about 10 feet wide (3 meters) in an urban area to discourage speeding. A conventional painted bike lane should be 5 feet wide (1.5 meters) as a means to discourage illegal car parking, A conventional car parking lane should be 7 feet wide (2.1 meters), all per NACTO.

So what is one to do when you want to add bike lanes and parking to a 31-foot-wide (9.5 meters) road in Kalamazoo, Michigan? According to a story from Jalopnk, you make a street with ‘advisory bike lanes.’

Examples of this are already found around North America, from Boulder, CO to Ottawa, ON, and several other examples thanks to an Alta Planning survey. They’re generally accepted in low-speed environments with posted speeds of 25 mph or less and average daily traffic under 5,000.

The problem with something like this is context. Writer Erin Marquis notes that the population in Kalamazoo, Michigan expands by thousands when students come to town, with traffic increasing loads in this residential area. College students are most likely to use these bike lanes, and an advisory bike lane doesn’t do much to help them out.

What do I think?

I appreciate the intention to create a safe space for people cycling through what is called “advisory bike lanes.” Without a double yellow line, cars can legally move around bikes, and with just a dotted bike lane, cars can move freely in and out of the lane to pass cars driving in the opposite direction. And according to the aforementioned survey of 30+ plus installations, most applications saw a 3 to 5 percent reduction in traffic speed and an overall reduction in speeding too.

This specific application, however, is trying to thread the needle without picking a side, and it’s failing. Street design must be immediately understandable by everyone. Having a parking lane on only one side that is likely to be vacant most of the time will only confuse people, and that’s backed up by findings in Edina, MN from the Alta survey.

You’ve gotta squeeze the space down as much as you can. Either make sure that the parking lane is consistently full of cars and street furniture to narrow the street further, or get ready to sit down with each and every person driving down the street about how to navigate it.

Best of luck, City of Kalamazoo, you’re gonna need it.

Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)

How to Build a 15-Minute City with Bicycles at the Center

The idea of a 15-minute city is based on having someone’s daily necessities accessible within a 15-minute walk from where they live. This includes grocery stores, public transit, schools, healthcare, and other things close enough without needing to use a car. Its ultimate goal is to enhance community quality of life, but additional benefits of reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality are key factors as well.

The story from Momentum Mag highlights five key factors to building a 15-minute city, particularly with bicycles in mind. One of the most important points – and one many North American cities seem to glaze over – is identifying key destinations within your city.

It isn’t enough to paint some stripes on a road, call it a bike lane, and pat yourself on the back. Find where people need to go each day, find where people are coming from and ensure there are multiple ways to arrive there. More likely than not, increasing accessibility for folks not in cars likely means reducing speed limits, widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, and making bike parking safe and plentiful for folks riding.

Of course, there were conspiracy theories latching on to the ‘15-minute city’ idea in places like Australia, Canada, and the UK fired up about the government promoting pedestrian and bike access as a one-way ticket to being locked into your zone.

The idea of a 15-minute city isn’t to limit people and where they can go. Rather it is about ensuring that people can get around in all kinds of ways rather than being dependent on their cars. Paris, France has embraced the concept to great effect; why can’t we do the same?

“Avoid peak hours”

A crosswalk in Hawthorne

Sign advising you not to walk across the street from 6-9am or 4-7:30pm

Street design Fail#LAgrimStreet pic.twitter.com/Qs5idTMUwJ — daveedkapoor (@daveedkapoor) June 1, 2023

Your city’s complete streets probably aren’t complete enough

Sometimes, a city works to make its roads safer. Other times, the city tells you their roads are dangerous and you shouldn’t cross them, even with a crosswalk in place.

I’ve mentioned the idea of a complete street before. For the unfamiliar, a complete street in urbanism talk is a street designed to be safe to use for folks of all ages and abilities to travel by car, as pedestrians, as cyclists, or on public transportation. That usually means adding a bike lane, parking, a wide sidewalk, and more. It’s a great idea!

The problem is this: you can’t just drop a bunch of money on a road, call it a complete street, and then have stuff like this happening. A crosswalk signal across a road such as this feels more like an afterthought, a box to be checked to satisfy those irritating environmentalists. Many times, those complete streets do little to drop speed differentials between cars and people walking or biking and even less to connect people to important destinations.

At some point, we have to make sure that cities aren’t just paying lip service to the ideas that should make communities safer and more inviting for all. If there’s a sign like this up, the street isn’t complete; it’s dangerous. And worse yet, the city knows it’s dangerous.