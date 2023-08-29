The flat bar bikes we found at MADE Bike Show 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the inaugural MADE Show in Portland, Oregon. We’ve gathered some of our favorite commuter bikes, ATBs, and mountain bikes at the MADE Bike Show 2023, with bikes from builders like Sklar, Scarab, Moné, and others.

Don’t look now, but we’re looking at a little bit of everything here, from ATBs to trail bikes. Scarab released their first mountain bike, a short-travel hardtail called the Scarab Darien. Albatross Bikes brought a proof-of-concept mountain bike with a modular rear suspension system and custom geometry. And then came one of my favorites: a kid’s bike from Moné that can swap between being a Strider-style push bike and a fun 16-inch kids bike. Of course, there’s more here from Hot Salad, Bender Bicycle Company, La Marche, and others below.

I’m a sucker for a cool kid’s bike and this prototype model from Moné does it for me. The big push here is that the bike is capable of both being a push bike with 12-inch wheels or a full pedal bike with 16-inch wheels. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

“Most kids bikes are really expensive. If you’re gonna spend that much money, at least this one will grow with your kid,” says Cjell, founder of Moné Bikes. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Swapping from this pedal-driven bike to a push bike requires a few steps. The cranks are removed and replaced with a machined threaded bit for the bottom bracket. Taking the place of the cranks is a small kick plate placed just in front of the rear wheel for kids to rest their feet on. And the bars and stem get swapped too in the name of shorter reach. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The bikes are mostly ready to go minus the fork, which will likely be lengthened for greater tire clearance. What will this bike be called? “Minne Moné” is a likely one, though I heard the name “Drunk Uncle” thrown around too. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Yes, we already featured the Albatross Builder’s Special found to the left in this image, but now we’re talking about the very different bike to the left. It’ll be worth it. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Custom fit geometry is tough to do on any bike, but it is especially challenging with a full-suspension bike. Albatross believes they have the solution here with a modular suspension system. And to note, this build features a mostly Shimano SLX drivetrain, a 150 mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate fork, and a Rockshox Super Deluxe coil shock. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

This suspension system – they’re calling it the Apogee module – is a linkage-driven single-pivot design. The idea is to have one module that outside of changing the system’s leverage ratio, stays static around a bike’s geometry. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The frame features Albatross’ classic head tube logo and flattened downtube. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

We don’t quite cover mountain bikes, but the tech behind this is exciting: one module that can be made as poppy or planted-feeling as one would want. Further, its modular nature means that parts can be swapped or upgraded over the years to ensure the system stays current. Less waste is always a good thing; perhaps we’ll see a similar concept outside of the MTB world. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Sklar brought a raw prototype of a new production hardtail named the Sklar Tall Tale. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

I love seeing prototypes, particularly if they’re unpainted like this. This is an update to their current-generation Tall Tale, a swoopy-and-slack hardtail that aims for fun. The main update? Dialing back the slack geometry, at least ever so slightly. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

(Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

You can tell the bike has been ridden quite a bit. And if it hasn’t… the dirt and grime is really convincing! (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Meet the new Scarab Darien. It is the Colombian builder’s first mountain bike but it features the same craft and finishing as their other bikes. Darien is named after the Darien Gap, a jungle that is notorious for its ruggedness. This bike features a Rockshox SID Ultimate fork, Sram XO AXS drivetrain, Enve AM30 wheels, and Enve finishing kit. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Key bits that Scarab is proud to note is 2.6″ tire clearance, a T47 bottom bracket, Sram UDH compatibility, and of course, customizable fit geometry. Handling geometry is tailored toward XC and marathon-style riding aimed toward 100mm to 130mm travel forks. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Darien on display features the builder’s ‘Arlequin’ paint scheme. The bright markings are meant to evoke the Dendrobates frogs that were at one time found throughout Colombia. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

That the paint also matches the new olive green anodized Wolf Tooth components too is a nice touch.(Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

LaMarche Bicycle Company came to Portland with a range of bikes I particularly enjoyed, including a singlespeed 27.5-inch bike and a candy red track bike. But the bike Tom was excited to share with me was this blue Town and Country communter. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

LaMarche came to MADE from Philadelphia, Pennyslvania. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Love the capped fork blades and Pass and Stow rack as well. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The capped and segmented fork blades are a nice touch. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

B from Hot Salad brought this commuter bike that wasn’t completely finished, but I loved the story behind it. In short, it’s a singlespeed commuter that can easily swap to gears without much work. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

In short, the rider of this bike went back and forth with B for about a year trying to dial in the right geometry for their bike. They struggled to find a bike that felt comfortable on longer rides, and only found one setup that came close. While not every custom frame builder is willing to work a year going back and forth on geometry, that this is even a possibility is truly unique to custom frame building. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Love the head tube badge here. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Just a few logos are found on the frame, a concession that B is happy to make, with just the logo on the head tube and a small ‘Hot Salad’ logo on the drive side chainstay. “It’s their bike after all, why should I brand it?” (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Bender brought their Master of None bike. Like the La Marche, it features a smattering of components from Sim Works, Paul Klampers brakes, White Industries cranks, and a Sram GX Axs drivetrain. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

William Bender of Bender Bicycle Company has a bit of a background in graphic design. This head tube badge was one of my favorites in the show. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Believe it or not but there is a bit of 3D printing going on, including this seat stay bridge. The ‘B’ is part of the bridge, but the whole look is just about seamless. You’d hardly know it was 3D printed without teling me! (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)