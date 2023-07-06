Turns out NASCAR in Chicago wasn’t all that good for walking and biking safety – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

(Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

City planning for this weekend’s NASCAR race glorified drivers, ignored the needs of others

NASCAR had one overarching goal in hosting a street race in Chicago, Illinois this past weekend: introduce itself to a younger, more diverse, and excitable audience. You’re likely picturing NASCAR and thinking of a large oval track for loud, brash race cars to race laps around far away from the city itself. Rather, it to be was a tight street course embedded between skyscrapers in Chicago proper. Streets were blocked off for the event, requiring locals to find alternative routes for their go-to backup routes.

What happened on race day? Depends on who you ask, but it was an unquestionable disaster for cyclists, pedestrians, and folks taking transit. Streetsblog Chicago was the first to share their take on it:

CDOT and IDOT have gone out of their way to make sure there are detours planned for drivers affected by the NASCAR street closures, publishing special maps for each phase of the project, and ensuring that civilian drivers will never have to travel more than a few blocks further than usual. On the other hand, 25 CTA bus routes will be terminating early due to the event, avoiding streets that aren’t even closed due to planned impacts from NASCAR traffic, and dozens more will be impacted without the reroute.

Parks and public spaces surrounding the massive Grant Park were to be shut down for the event. Inevitably people were going to choose to travel around the area by car. And tell me if you’ve heard this before, a dearth of transportation options resulted in a weekend of traffic jams around the street course.

Is transparency in how an event will require the city to change around it enough to make private events like NASCAR taking over pubic space in Chicago enough to overcome?

Chicago already knows how to throw events like this, with Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and Pitchfork Music Festival being prominent examples. Those have communication with transit agencies and the city first with plenty of transparency with the public along the way. That wasn’t the case with NASCAR.

But even those festivals deal with destroyed public areas that leave locals reeling in expensive park repairs. Add in a lack of accessibility for folks trying to get around by rolling, walking, or public transit, and you have an event that will continue to be scrutinized throughout its remaining two-year contract.

(Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

New survey: 82 percent of voters don’t believe highway expansions are the best solution for reducing congestion

Get this: a new survey from Smart Growth America finds that more than two-thirds of Americans understand that adding lanes to a highway won’t fix their traffic and congestion issues.

A nationwide online survey of 2000 registered voters found some interesting results. Among those results:

70 percent of respondents agree that “providing people with more transportation options is better for our health, safety, and economy than building more highways.”

71 percent of respondents agree that “no matter where you live, you should have the freedom to easily get where you need to go. Almost all government spending on transportation goes to highways. Instead, states should fund more options, like trains, buses, bike lanes and sidewalks.”

69 percent of respondents agree that “it’s more important to protect our quality of life than to spend billions of tax dollars on expanding highways. By removing a few miles of highway and adding more transportation options, like trains, buses, bike lanes and sidewalks, we can have healthier communities.”

I encourage you to read the full survey analysis here first reported by Transportation for America if you have the time, as it underlines just how united public sentiment is against following the status quo of widening highways over and over.

So where’s the disconnect? Why do highways continue to be expanded upon? Honestly, I think it’s a question of messaging. A majority of the messaging I see around urbanism is from a small but enthusiastic group.

Folks interested in adding additional housing in the city that increases affordability sometimes call themselves YIMBYs. The average person has no idea what that means, and fewer could probably decipher how the acronym (Yes In My BackYard) relates to more affordable housing. The word ‘micromobility’ barely means anything but has quickly become the buzzword of the day in tech spheres looking to break into transportation. Hell, even the word ‘urbanist’ used by most folks needs translation; otherwise, I wouldn’t likely need the definition at the top of every Update I do.

If you have the same types of people who caused the problem go out and try to solve the problem, chances are nothing will change.

What this survey tells me is that the average person wants what urbanists are fighting for: safer streets, freedom of travel to roll, walk, or get around by public transit, and improved quality of life. That they receive these survey results with plain language means messaging needs to change immediately.

Increase diversity in the conversation. Make those conversations open to more people with inclusive, understandable language. And most importantly, add more women and people with different backgrounds to the conversation.

(Photo: Gado/Getty Images)

Pandemic-era ‘slow streets’ offer an opportunity to improve road safety

Vizion Zero hasn’t worked, and we’re all trying to figure out why.

What is Vision Zero? It isn’t the latest in a line of never-ending Marvel superhero movies. Rather it was an initiative started in the mid-1990s with the goal of achieving a roadway system with no fatalities or injuries involving road traffic. The concept was first adopted in Sweden in 1997 before being slowly adopted by North American cities starting in 2012. Unfortunately, cities have seen the opposite happen, with an increase in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities.

What’s the answer? Smart Cities Dive has collected a few ideas from planners and stakeholders. One stakeholder says it starts with working on the most dangerous aspects of road planning: those wide, high-speed arterial roads that almost feel like a highway.

Others, like the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, say they’re going to start doing more surveys to measure latent demand for walking and biking infrastructure. All of them are going to look for things that are going to get a lot of public support.

The answer is obvious: build more bike infrastructure and lower vehicle speeds where necessary to make roads more accessible to all. Notice how popular slow streets were during the pandemic and make sure those public spaces stick.

We know that higher speed limits on roads mean more pedestrian fatalities and that these high-speed roads are much more common in low-income areas. I just really need planners and decision-makers to take those numbers and actually do something with them, rather than relying on a catchy new initiative like Vision Zero to hope people get on board.

(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The NHTSA trips over their own shoelaces on their latest tweet

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) decided they were going to do something to improve safety for cyclists. Safety for cyclists is a top priority of course, considering the increasing number of people riding bikes every year and the need to improve safety for both new and experienced cyclists alike. Here’s what they did:

And always wear a helmet! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/C3s9Wz42Z2 — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) June 27, 2023

Because tucking in your shoelaces will save that person riding their bike to work from being hit by an average new car that is larger than it ever has been right?

I once managed a social media account or three, and I can’t help but feel some sort of pity for this person. They’re just trying to do their best and drop tweets with well-intentioned suggestions for folks looking to get out on their bikes before the Fourth of July.

We’ve already covered how shifting blame for injury or fatality on vulnerable road users does hardly anything but dehumanize people walking or biking. This type of messaging is a bit different, however; Andy Boneau on Twitter pointed out that the NHTSA is the 10th highest lobbyist spender in the U.S. and is heavily influenced by automotive lobbyists hoping to maintain the status quo.

I’m not here to get mad about a social media account manager’s sunny graphic sparking outrage amongst a vocal minority. I just wish the NHTSA spent more of its energy taking responsibility for cyclist safety rather than placing it on those who ride.

Vision for an American Car-Free City | NYC’s Biggest Bike Event

The Five Foro Bike Tour started in 1977 as a way for cyclists in New York City to see every part of their city by bicycle. Just 250 people joined that first ride, but it has expanded to an estimated 32,000 folks in attendance in 2023. YouTube channel Propel did a great job documenting what the event is like.

The event advocates for human-centric infrastructure that allows for people walking and biking to see the city through streets shut down to cars. The route begins in Lower Manhattan before continuing into Harlem, the Bronx, and then into Queens by using the usually-inaccessible-to-bikes Pulaski Bridge, then to Brooklyn before finishing on Staten Island.

It is hard to expect large networks of streets without cars here in North America, but for one day a year, New Yorkers get to experience it, and for this 20-minute video, so do you.