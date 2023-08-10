Keep recycling, plastic asphalt roads could be coming to a road near you – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Data suggests fears of bike lane-induced vehicle traffic nightmare on Old Georgetown Road are unfounded

“Trust me, I drive this road every day. I don’t care what the numbers say, these bike lanes are going to create so much traffic!”

Folks who have been to a community meeting about bike lanes have heard it all before. The bike lanes are going to kill business; the bike lanes are going to make the roads more dangerous; the bike lanes are oppressive to motorists! Resistance to change is always going to be there, which is why this story from Greater Greater Washington shows how bike lanes make roads safer without drawbacks.

The story comes from the installation of separated, buffered bike lanes in Maryland, which came after a pair of teenagers were killed by a motorist while biking on the sidewalk. As a result of action from the community, the road now has a five-foot-wide bike lane with another five-foot buffer with plastic bollards. Rarely in North America do we see direct action as a result of death quite like this; a community banding together to make for a safer city is always heartwarming.

But wait, people on Nextdoor were angry!

I won’t go into the details of the project as the GGWash story does an excellent job. What I will talk about is how data isn’t necessarily convincing skeptics. The results are impressive: travel times were identical in the eastbound direction while westbound traffic travel times actually decreased, and importantly, zero fatal crashes thus far in 2023.

This isn’t an outlier example. The US DOT Federal Highway Administration actually states that reducing four-lane roads to three-lane roads with a bike lane leads to an overall crash reduction of 19 to 47 percent as well as reduced speed differential that actually makes for smoother traffic flow. All of this data comes before the simple idea that trading a bit of motorist capacity can lead to substantial improvements in safety for the rest of the community.

Your opinion of the effectiveness of sharing these numbers is likely dependent on your opinion of humanity’s ability to bridge our gaps. But the fact of the matter is that a vast majority of our severe injuries and deaths result not purely from the sheer number of cars we have, but also from the way our roads prioritize them. We just need to demand better.

The roads of the future could be paved with plastic

More and more is coming out about just how long plastic can be recycled. Plastics degrade with each recycling turnover, some places find it’s cheaper to simply bury the plastic than recycle it outright contrary to what oil companies marketed, and consumers have typically preferred virgin plastics to multi-time recycled plastics. According to a recent white paper shared by Fast Company, future roads, drainage pipes, and more could be made out of recycled plastic in the future.

The latest white paper comes from an annual report the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine delivers to the EPA and the US Department of Transportation. The goal of this report was to study the effectiveness and utility of recycled plastic materials in future infrastructure projects, where they could be used, and the potential outcomes of using recycled plastics.

Using recycled plastics for road infrastructure isn’t a new idea. India first implemented recycled plastics in their road in the early 2000s and have installed over 60,000 miles of roads to date. This study found that not only did mixing recycled plastics into asphalt help roads last longer, but it increased the scrap value of plastic helping to clean up cities from what is an otherwise discarded material.

India found that asphalt and plastics were more similar than anticipated. Both are made of petroleum oil, and once recycled, can create a similarly good bonding effect in making roads.

The study notes that every ton of asphalt that is swapped out of asphalt concrete can save as much as a ton in CO2 emissions, as oil requires serious refinement to make into the asphalt binding agent. It also notes that while there is concern about the roads being stable enough for the abuse American roads get over other countries, their personal case studies showed that roads made with recycled plastics actually compacted less than traditional roads. Further, the worry of microplastics coming from recycled plastic roads still pales in comparison to the microplastics coming from automobile rubber tires.

I’m no pavement engineer, but I’d love to see additional case studies on how countries like India and Ghana have had to change their recycling procedures to make these roads viable. If they can do it, however, so can we. It’s not North America has done an excellent job of preventing the spread of microplastics anyways.

Video on the Street: Update on Telegraph

Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California has seen a transformation over the years thanks to its complete streets project. The project cut the number of travel lanes from six lanes with parking on each side to now what is essentially two lanes, a turn lane, some parking, and a protected bike lane. And its latest development is one worth celebrating.

Bike lanes – specifically bike lanes separated from car traffic by concrete – were nearly taken out of Telegraph Avenue in 2021, but the project is finally near completion. And according to Streetsblog SF, the project is one worth celebrating.

I’ll let you all see just how good it looks through the link. There are plenty of pedestrian refuges along the road, traffic is slowed down, and there are excellent sight lines for drivers and people biking alike to see one another.

To note, the project isn’t quite finished. There are still plans to add paint to denote space for cyclists, protected intersections, and asphalt concrete that still needs to be smoothed out. It’s all very hopeful, and for East Bay residents, a light at the end of the tunnel.

Officials Finalize CO 119 Bikeway Plans, Regret Not Doing It Before Magnus White Crash

17-year-old US National Team cyclist Magnus White was struck and killed by a motorist. Just a few days after, Boulder County and the Colorado Department of Transportation has finalized plans for a bikeway separated from the highway where White was struck and killed, according to a story from Westworld.

A quick analysis of the area shows that unfortunately, cyclists like White don’t have much of a choice in riding between Boulder and Longmont, Colorado. That leaves vulnerable road users like cyclists no choice but to be on a road with speed limits posted mainly at 55 mph. A separated bike path is the only serious answer to ensuring equitable travel between the two cities by bicycle.

Plans for separated bike paths like these don’t just come out of thin air. The Diagonal Highway Project first came to light as early as 2014, with data collection happening starting in 2021. But its recent design completion and funding acquisition is timely in light of the tragedy.

Actual infrastructure – and not just painted lines – is necessary for things like this to change. Unfortunately, the changes can’t come soon enough.

Asphalt art strikes again!

Remember the whole thing I wrote about how adding art to street intersections can make them safer? They’re like this miracle prescription that brings communities together, creates landmarks, and by the numbers makes streets safer. Here’s a new one for you: bike lane buffer art.

TikTok user @velosonja has a number of excellent videos geared toward making cycling more accessible, but she also has a number of videos highlighting the bike infrastructure she likes around her notoriously bike-unfriendly city, Charlotte, North Carolina.

There is far less research on the effectiveness of painting bike lane buffers like this. Ideally, this wouldn’t have to be painted in the first place as there would be dedicated concrete barriers, or the bike lane would be at sidewalk level. But this works great, creates a landmark for the area, and as mentioned in the video, reminds roadway users of the farmer’s market that happens nearby. Very cool.