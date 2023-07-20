Bike lanes actually don’t cause pollution, contrary to what a California Assemblymember says – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

Bike lanes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge seen as contributing to pollution, traffic

(Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

A small but vocal coalition of folks in the Bay Area of California wants a protected bike lane (really more of a multi-use path for anyone not on a bike) removed from the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. This coalition says the bike lane creates more traffic, and as a result, more pollution. CBS Bay Area with the story:

“We have to listen to the voices that are most impacted,” said Assemblyman Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael). “And those are either the Richmond residents who are either breathing the air or those sitting in soul-crushing traffic.”

This separated multi-use path spans the entirety of a five-mile bridge that brings a number of commuters from Richmond, California to the much more expensive San Rafael and Marin County area. As such, the bridge sees up to 80,000 cars a day compared to up to 300 cyclists and pedestrians a day. Folks who want to remove the multi-use path – currently in year four of a four-year test run – cite the low numbers of weekday bike and pedestrian traffic as a reason to remove the path.

All of that makes sense at first glance. But let me tell you why this isn’t the case, and why, ultimately, that 10-foot wide multi-use path ought to stay.

The coalition that wants the path gone cites a UC Berkeley study for the numbers. That same study, however, cites the bridge’s toll plaza as the main driver of auto traffic congestion. And despite the introduction of a path cutting the bridge down to two lanes, peak-hour travel times for drivers have remained close to historical averages, with only an increase of one minute over a five-mile span during the most heavily-trafficked times of the week.

Another study from the Transportation Authority of Marin came to the conclusion that opening up the third lane for auto traffic would only shift those bottleneck issues to the end of the bridge, “thereby shifting a regional issue to a local issue. As a result, net travel times would actually increase by removing the bike lane.

There’s more data here to back up the data, but the gist of it is that despite appearances, the path is not contributing to congestion.

It becomes a question of trusting what your intuition tells you as a driver versus what the data says. Folks against the path are likely frequently stuck in traffic, watching people breeze past on a bicycle. I’m sure that’s annoying, especially if you feel your car is the only way to get to work and back.

But the question shouldn’t be how to make more space for drivers, it should be how to get those folks into an easier, lower-stress solution. Removing that multi-use path isn’t the answer.

Great Springs Project: The plan for a 100-mile San Antonio to Austin trail is moving ahead

(Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Between Austin and San Antonio, Texas isn’t a busy I-35 and a Bucees’s but the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone with four unique springs. A coalition called the Great Springs Project aims to protect this area with a 100-mile network of multi-use trails that connect central San Antonio to central Austin.

It’s a great idea, both for conservation as well as offering connected bicycle infrastructure to folks living between Austin and San Antonio. But I highlight the story put out by San Antonio Express News because of the barriers that come with big infrastructure projects, even if they’re paths for people to walk and roll on.

The story cites that about 95 percent of land in Texas is privately owned (as a San Antonio resident it feels like even more), which means that building the trail in a way that makes sense will require a whole lot of agreements with landowners to have a path going through their land. And if they don’t want to do that, then approaching them to outright sell their land is going to be a whole other challenge.

The Great Springs Project estimates there to be about 1400 parcels of land that have high conservation value. 1400 parcels mean 1400 different landowners to speak face-to-face with, on top of the number of the myriad regional partnerships required to make this work across several municipalities.

Rarely is building new infrastructure as easy as slapping down a bunch of concrete or asphalt and keeping it moving. You need to organize support from the community (or communities), find the right corridors to work through, and find funding not only for the initial build but for long-term maintenance.

Like Rome, the Great Springs trails can’t be built in a day. Turns out it takes something like 13 years, as the project is expected to be completed by 2036.

Did Minnesota Just Release the Best Statewide Transportation Bill Yet?

(Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Remember that Idaho Stop law I talked about in the previous Update? The one that allows cyclists to maintain their momentum through stop signs (and even stop lights) provided the road is clear? Well, Minnesota just passed that as law.

It also just passed a whole bunch of other cool stuff. Besides the “Idaho stop” for bicyclists, here’s the list of what’s going to happen under the latest bill per Streetsblog:

Require studying whether freeway projects will increase vehicle emissions, and if so, how to offset them with land use reforms.

40 percent of new vehicle sales tax going to transit

Create a state-wide e-bike rebate up to $1500 and up to $2500 rebates for electric cars.

Dedicate $28 million to making it easier to walk and bike to school, 76 million to the office of Transit and Active Transportation for bicycle and pedestrian networks, plus $13 million for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure specifically in the Twin Cities.

… and a whole lot more.

This transportation bill is being talked about as one of the best, more wide-sweeping bits of legislation we’ve seen in years.

With more funding, cities could fix aging streets and highways, add new bus routes, and build spaces that make it easier to get around in a community still learning to navigate after the reduction of nine-to-five office jobs that were cut down at the start of the pandemic. Transit – be it active by bike or walking or on a bus – has the hope of being a reliable solution regardless of how cold it gets in Minnesota.

The key to all of these improvements is large, sustained investment. If you’re into electric cars, you see the failure of not maintaining investment in infrastructure: lots of shiny new electric car chargers that don’t work 25 percent of the time leading to a charge being more rolling the dice than a worthwhile alternative to driving a gas combustion car. That same lack of continual investment can be seen in pothole-riddled roads, incomplete bike lane networks, and more.

Bills like this almost certainly don’t provide immediate results. But don’t be surprised if years from now, you’re able to find a new, safe, and well-considered route to your work, to the library, or to the grocery store. It takes big spending bills like this to make it happen.

Restaurant Manager Puts Speed Bumps In Bike Lane, Fed Up With Cyclists Traveling Too Fast Near Flor De Mayo’s Outdoor Dining Setup

(Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

We talked about tactical urbanism previously, the idea of concerted, connected, and well-considered temporary infrastructure goes up in an attempt to change the behavior of traffic with the end goal of increasing equity and safety. Usually, tactical urbanism is often done with the idea of prioritizing bikes. This story from CBS New York is an example of what happens when you get it going the other way.

Lots of outdoor dining sheds were built at the start of the pandemic as a way for folks to dine at restaurants while offering some space between one another. Most places saw these sheds taking over sidewalks or car parking lanes. In New York, however, where bike lanes are separated from car traffic with parking lanes in the middle, it turns out that those bike lanes have become so dangerous that an Upper West Side restaurant owner ordered some rubber speed bumps to slow the bikes down.

The speed bumps were put in to hopefully slow down some of the many cyclists delivering food on e-bikes in the city. The New York DOT promptly told the restaurant owner to remove them.

What do you do when you want to slow traffic? You introduce traffic calming, and a lot of the principles one might implement for car traffic you can also do with bicycles. Some suggest that NY DOT could introduce neckdowns, which physically narrow down the bike lane briefly to slow down traffic where lots of people might be crossing the lane. That could also be done with a physical elevated crosswalk to bring attention to people crossing the bike lane.

The downfall to all of this is that it requires adequate low-light lighting as well as signage, two additions that might be a bridge too far considering how tough it is to secure funding for bike lanes as it is.

Further, it is a question of whether you consider cyclists as slow, weak cars or as quick-moving pedestrians. If you’re like me, you see them as the latter. There isn’t an easy answer to this either way, but I am curious to see what happens here.

The bike lane rating system goes to Berlin



This is one of my favorite TikTok accounts, which goes around rating bike lanes around New York City based on safety, convenience, and condition. This time, they went to Berlin, Germany and went by bike. It’s a great way to see how different bike infrastructure is across the world.

One of the most interesting things here is how Berlin’s bike lanes take cyclists between wide, unprotected bike lanes on roads and slower bike lanes that are placed at the same level as sidewalks. To me, this indicates to cyclists what they should be looking for spending on where they ride.

Bike lanes at the same grade as the road means cyclists can ride more quickly, while sidewalk-grade lanes force cyclists to slow down and consider their environment just a bit more.

I’m going to sound like a broken record here, but not all bike infrastructure is created equal. Some infrastructure is barely that, with some paint put down and not much else. Others are more carefully considered in the use case. But the best infrastructure is connected from one part to another, making them a convenient alternative to transit or driving. It looks like Berlin does a good job, at least here.