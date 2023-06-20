Recycled bike tires have arrived with the Schwalbe Green Marathon

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Four decades ago, the ultra-endurance Marathon tire helped put Schwalbe on the radar of touring cyclists and commuters alike. Now, that tire is once more pushing the brand forward, this time towards closing the loop on manufacturing by creating a fully recycled product.

The just announced Green Marathon is, by Schwalbe’s claim, the world‘s first bicycle tire made from used tires.

The Green Marathon is made from a combination of recovered car and bicycle tires, and its recycled and renewable material content is 70 percent, the company says.

Additionally, Schwalbe says 100 percent of the new natural rubber in the tire comes from fairly traded rubber, a program where the company pays €0.50 more per kilo of natural rubber, about a one-third premium over market price, to ensure a better standard of living for its suppliers.

Even with these environmentally and socially responsible actions in place to make the tire, Schwalbe says the Green Marathon doesn’t sacrifice any qualities of the traditional Marathon.

“…the Green Marathon doesn‘t compromise on performance in any way and continues to lead the way in puncture protection and mileage,” said Frank Bohle, the CEO of Ralf Bohle GmbH, the parent company of Schwalbe.

One update, however, is to the tread pattern, which the tire company calls more modern and sportier.

Like Schwalbe’s eight-year-old bicycle tube recycling scheme that just came to the United States this month, the Schwalbe Marathon is an example of true recycling, turning a fully formed product back into its component parts that are then in turn able to be made back into the original product those materials were recovered from.

Reusing materials to create a tire ends up being an energy saving choice as well. Schwalbe’s study on the Green Marathon pegs it as needing 34-percent less energy to create than the standard Marathon made from virgin materials.

One big source of that savings is the recovery of carbon black in the recycling process, which is then re-used in the manufacture of the Green Marathon. This recycled version replaces fossil-derived industrial carbon black, saving 80-percent carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

Other individual components of the tire are more environmentally friendly as well. The GreenGuard puncture protection belt is made from one-third recycled latex, with the other two thirds being fair trade rubber. The steel in the bead core wire is also recycled.

The recycled carbon black in the AddixEco compound reduces the tire’s footprint significantly.

Schwalbe has ambitions to create more recycled tire models in the future, though no public plans on when that might happen or what models it will include.

The brand is releasing the Green Marathon for the same price as the traditional Marathon, a deliberate pricing scheme to not put a price premium on environmentally better options for consumers.