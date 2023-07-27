Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

Are low-traffic neighbourhoods greenwashing? Here’s what the evidence says

Protestors see all these measures as stealth taxes on the freedom of movement of ordinary people, dressed up as green policies. (Photo: Martin Pope/Getty Images)

A story from The Conversation outlines how the United Kingdom has gone about installing low-traffic neighborhoods around different suburbs. Unfortunately, some are calling these low-traffic neighborhoods ‘greenwashing’ by the UK government.

The benefits are numerous: greater accessibility to active modes of travel such as walking and rolling. Aims to curb air pollution, road deaths, and physical inactivity. Separating pedestrian traffic from car traffic isn’t new, but the benefits are longstanding. So why are people critical of the idea?

The term most have latched onto is ‘greenwashing,’ or the idea that an organization or company spends more time and money to market itself as environmentally friendly than doing anything that minimizes environmental impact. Making a product ‘organic’ doesn’t make something better for the environment. Nor does Shell putting up a silly Twitter (sorry, X) poll about what we can do to reduce emissions actually do anything to minimize environmental impact.

But like most things that are a double-edged sword, so too is the use of the term greenwashing. You can’t just call something with an environmental lean that you don’t like greenwashing, just like I can’t tell someone they’re dumb for subjecting themselves to seeing the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer (aka Barbenheimer) back to back.

The story shares several bits of research around the benefits of these low-traffic neighborhoods. Less driving overall, a substantial reduction in motor traffic, lower amounts of pollution, and improved road safety are all touted as benefits from different studies.

I’m not against calling corporations or governments out for greenwashing, but there is nothing but strong evidence showing the benefits of people-centric streets and infrastructure. The only evidence I’m seeing here is that the same people against bike lanes also call these low-traffic neighborhoods “an attack on liberty and persecution of motorists.”

That says everything I need to know.

Cities paint the way to safer streets

(Photo: RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In April 2022, Bloomberg Philanthropies released a study on the benefits of asphalt art projects. An asphalt art project takes advantage of otherwise unused spaces and increases a community’s access to public art. This type of art creates identifiable landmarks and instills identity in a community, but as it turns out, asphalt art is also a great way to make communities safer.

Here are the key claims they found, per the study recently highlighted by Route Fifty:

50 percent decrease in the rate of crashes involving pedestrians.

37 percent decrease in crashes leading to injuries.

25 percent decrease in pedestrian crossings involving a conflict with a motorist.

27 percent increase in the frequency of drivers immediately yielding to pedestrians with the right of way.

Every one of these study locations happened, where streets have been recently repaved or reworked, and an art installation was put in within three months of the study occurring. Nearly half of these examples were found in urban locations with many pedestrians, but the other half were either in residential or suburban areas, demonstrating their effectiveness in not only creating placemaking for communities but making these areas safer for pedestrians as well.

Examples of street art were extremely varied. Some took advantage of buffer spaces that visually unappealing bollards might go into. Some cities beautified crosswalks to highlight their space to drivers. Others did a mix of both, painting both the intersection and the crosswalks.

My favorite intersection is in Durham, North Carolina, where the percentage of people who felt unsafe crossing the street fell from 85 percent to 6 percent. Rebecca Brown, Cultural & Public Art Program Manager of the City of Durham, had this to say:

By rooting the community at every stage of the project, the artist and volunteers were able to transform a normal intersection into a wayfinding landmark.

Maybe distracted driving is good, actually. Just make sure it’s asphalt art that’s drawing a driver’s attention and not someone’s TikTok For You page. And definitely make sure it’s not Wanksy.

‘Not well thought out’: Residents up in arms as Denver installs bike lanes at Little Cheesman Park

Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Oh, look, a number of concerned citizens are unhappy that that status quo has changed!

Well, it’s not quite that simple. A story in the Denver Gazette highlights the installation of painted bike lanes and bump-outs in a residential neighborhood. The City of Denver officials tout these lanes as part of a “A more connected, safe, and accessible” transportation network.”

The story highlights a number of people calling the updated intersection “not well thought out,” with others saying, “I came close to hitting a biker” while crossing the intersection. Drivers were confused, an avid cyclist says they had a bike lane that already works just fine, and it wasn’t a question of aesthetic issues, just one of safety.

Soon after the story was published, a member of the Denver Bicycle Lobby on Twitter – sorry, X – did a bit of digging. As it turns out, the story is a bit one-sided.

This is not how you do a journalism Any quotes from cyclists who actually use this? No Talk to anyone trained in designing and implementing infrastructure? No Check on the crash assumptions of the neighbors? No@marksamuelson why is this so one sided?https://t.co/jwkeVuaA7t — Rob Toftness (@NoSquish) July 25, 2023

I’m not going to comment on whether or not this installation makes sense, or if there’s truly a safety issue. What I will talk about is how expensive infrastructure can be. Plastic bollards like these can feel temporary at times, and they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing. In many ways, they feel like a bandage over a road that needs a careful redesign.

The issue is that a city or municipality – Denver, in this example – may not have the money to make something that looks more permanent. Adding in a cast-in dedicated curb to separate the bike lane and narrow the street for cars can cost as much as $77,616 per mile according to People for Bikes, and that’s based on their claim of proper bike lane infrastructure being inexpensive.

Add in the potential need to re-engineer the road to ensure proper water drainage occurs when new infrastructure goes in, and costs add up quickly. Flexible bollards shown here aren’t the prettiest, but they work well enough.

It might behoove Denver to look at an asphalt art project in the area in addition to the existing project they put in. That could help alleviate the concerns of local residents. It could also be that local residents are mad that they lost some parking spaces. No, it’s probably not that.

Are Multi-Use Paths the “Stroads” of Active Transportation Infrastructure?

(Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Now this one is a hot take, courtesy of Strongtowns.

The writer says that while multi-use paths are better than nothing, most try to straddle the line between being a place to enjoy as much as they are a method of going from one place to another. By definition, that is a “stroad.”

Quick vocab check. A “stroad” is an ugly portmanteau used to describe places that are a combination of a street (an area where people interact with business and destinations) and a road (a route between a start and a finish designed to bring people to their destination as quickly as possible).

The stroad’s convoluted goals have resulted in poor efficiency, numerous injuries, accidents, and deaths between pedestrians and drivers alike, and the most popular car culture meme in urbanist circles.

This is one of my favorite photography pics taken mainly because if youve never been to the US then this is how it looks alot of the time pic.twitter.com/cSobwyyEVp — joj🚽🚽 (@BombermanHero) April 17, 2018

Now the argument is that most multi-use paths try to be a place for people to recreate, find a natural reprieve from their loud and hectic days, and a picturesque destination for families to get together. The danger is when it is mixed with recreational cyclists trying to match Jonas Vingegaard’s TdF-clinching time trial, people looking to safely commute to work, and toddlers excited to see a flower patch on the other side of the trail.

Most multi-use paths are meant to be used slowly, often at a walking, jogging, or slow-rolling pace. That’s why most paths have a 15 mph (25 kph) speed limit. The issue is that most avid cyclists naturally travel at speed higher than that, and even more so with the growing popularity of e-bikes.

I’m not calling for the end of multi-use paths. Rather, it is time to build infrastructure for folks who just need to get from one place to another. Someone trying to get to work shouldn’t have to dodge someone walking their dog along a meandering path, just like they shouldn’t have to dodge distracted motorists. Just build both, and get rid of stroads of every kind, both for cars and for bikes.

Oh, and get rid of the word stroad while we’re at it.

Paint isn’t infrastructure, and sharrows suck

“Paint isn’t infrastructure” will probably be the phrase I choose with my last breath. Much of that comes down to the use of a ‘sharrow.’ A sharrow is to be used for low-volume streets to make motorists aware of the potential presence of cyclists on the road, and that they have just as much priority on the road as they do.

At least in this above example in Los Angeles, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

I don’t dislike sharrows, to be clear. They provide a big benefit to cyclists who may not otherwise be aware that they can be in the middle of the road space to feel comfortable. But many motorists have already tuned out their meaning and still find a reason to get mad at someone on a bicycle, even in these areas.

I dislike how often sharrows are used to show a route is safe for cyclists, even when experience says otherwise. They often feel deployed any time a city wants to pat itself on the back for marginally increasing awareness of someone cycling. And in this example, they’re often deployed in places that see far more traffic than the roads they’re intended for.