Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

Secrets of the World’s Coolest Bike Tunnel

(Photo: City of Bergen)

Remember the ‘World’s longest’ purpose-built cycling tunnel that opened in Bergen, Norway? Well, we have more reportage from the one and only David Zipper via CityLab. As cool as this bike tunnel bored through a mountain for cyclists is, the flashy bit of infrastructure highlights the gaps in the rest of the city’s infrastructure.

Never heard of this? The Fyllingsdalen Tunnel is a beautiful 3-kilometer (1.86 mile) bike and pedestrian bikeway that they bored through a mountain to make. Not only is the indoor temperature a steady 7 degrees Celcius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), but the colorful, well-lit tunnel features an artificial sundial and brightly-colored sculpture with benches in the middle. I

Tl;dr it’s a beautiful, human-centered bit of infrastructure that has nothing to do with cars. We love it!

One of the unexpected uses for the tunnel isn’t for commuting to the center of town but for recreation. Senior citizens use the temperature-controlled tunnel to socialize. Families come to recreate when it’s particularly cold or hot. This isn’t inherently a bad thing, but the multipurpose use of spaces like this designed for commuting first can make it compromised for folks trying to get to the town center quickly. Folks looking to recreate are met with zippy scooters and cyclists trying to get to their destinations quickly.

Folks commuting through the tunnel enter the city center where bike lanes leave much to be desired, says the city’s cycling coordinator. People coming from the north to the city center don’t have any equivalent path.

Norwegians know that there is work to be done to strengthen the area’s walk and bike network. The biggest problem of all comes in the form of electric cars: more than four in five new cars sold in Norway are electric thanks to massive rebates and subsidies from the Norwegian government. This much money and time to electric cars are simply at odds with the need to improve bike and active transportation planning.

While the city of Bergen is aware of the drawbacks, it asks the question of whether it is better to spend money on lavish infrastructure rather than evenly developing a network for everyone. No one project solves all weaknesses in a bike network, not even a project as cool as this.

Your DOT’s Worst Nightmare Study About Walking and Biking Safety Just Dropped

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Your Department of Transportation’s worst nightmare just happened. A recent study of seven U.S. cities sponsored by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative says that 12-foot-wide travel lanes resulted in significantly more car crashes and pedestrian incidents than narrower lanes.

Every Department of Transportation is different, but there are key similarities that most adhere Where I live, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Roadway Design Manual says that a minimum travel lane width is to be 12 feet for local city roads with over 2000 people traveling through per day. Travel lanes can be as narrow as 9 feet wide for low-traffic streets, but any street designed for 20 miles per hour (32 kph) can be 12 feet wide. For the most part, this follows what the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) recommends.

Now that’s not too bad, right? Here’s what the study has to say:

“We found that the number of crashes does not significantly change in streets with a lane width of 9 feet compared to streets with lane widths of 10 feet or 11 feet… Our models confirm that in some cases (in the speed class of 30–35 mph), narrowing travel lanes is associated with significantly lower numbers of non-intersection traffic crashes and could contribute to improvement in safety.”

Active transportation advocates have called for narrower traffic lanes for years, but the study further shows that narrower lanes can be safer and create more space for folks traveling outside of a car. That narrowing travel lanes is a more cost-effective way to lower crashes than other interventions matters too.

I recommend you all to read the full study if you’re so inclined as it offers not only study results but recommendations for Departments of Transportation. Also, shoutout to my alma mater (and one of my favorite professors) for playing a large role in this study. ‘Sko Utes!

Love bikes hate ‘wild parking’ – Dutch city puts rule-breakers on the rack

(Photo: Metro Centric via Flickr

The city of Maastricht, Netherlands has been busy cutting off bike locks on what they’re saying are illegally parked bikes per a story from The Guardian. The cut locks and confiscation are part of a new campaign that aims to encourage make for more responsible biking and locking up at dedicated bike parking and racks.

The city isn’t trying to deter folks from biking in the city center; quite the opposite. Here’s the mayor of Maastricht, Wim Hillenaar:

“It is positive to see that ever more people are using a bike. But on the other hand, this sometimes brings problems in public space … and this decision is because the number of incorrectly parked bicycles remains too high despite all efforts.”

Cutting bikes locked to street lights, ramp banisters, sign poles is fine in most places in the world, but not so in the Netherlands, where there are more bicycles than people. Having that many bikes to contend with means that bicycles are scattered everywhere, making for an accessibility issue around the city.

The city of Maastricht has built bike garages to facilitate cycling, though people tend to prefer locking as close to their destination as they can since parking in garages hasn’t proven to deter thieves.

If this feels like an embarrassment of riches to you, you’re not alone. Accessibility issues for folks not biking is a worthy issue to address, though I am unsure that the €50 (USD 53.50) is the right amount for the issue.

How Freiburg, Germany went from being car friendly to bike friendly. Here’s now

Urbanist YouTube channel NotJustBikes dropped a story on how the city of Freiburg, Germany went from a car-centric town to a town of walking and biking first. It isn’t as challenging as you’d expect.

1973, the city pedestrianized its city center, removing car access and leaving only people to walk and bike. Parking lots in the city center became a town square with a regular market that still happens today. Tram networks only expanded with time from the city center to other parts of the city.

At a glance, bicycle infrastructure isn’t as full-featured as the likes of the Netherlands and other places. However, the upside to minimizing car traffic and emphasizing pedestrian ability is that most streets aren’t all that busy. Further, many streets with car traffic receive bicycle-first designations so drivers have to yield to people walking or biking first.