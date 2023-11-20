When Tactical Urbanism Leads to Safer Streets – Urbanist Update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to the Urbanist Update. My job here might be as a tech editor, but I’ve also spent tons of time studying transportation, city planning, and engineering. Here are some of the things I’ve found interesting over the past week related to biking in cities, cycling infrastructure, and urbanism.

What is urbanism? In short, it is the study of how the inhabitants of an urban area interact with their towns and cities. If you care about building sustainable communities that let you live a happy and healthy life, then this is the spot for you. See previous Updates here.

It’s time to ban ‘right on red’

I’ve lived my entire life with the ability to arrive at an intersection with stop lights and turn right on the red light as soon as I stop and the road is clear. I’ve always thought it resulted in negligent drivers dangerously rolling through intersections with hardly a consideration for people walking or rolling. And considering the rise in pedestrian deaths, some cities are considering bans once again.

Wait, once again? In 1975, the U.S. federal government demanded that states default to right-on-red or forfeit energy funding; before that, only a select few states adopted the law. The theory goes that being able to turn right on red reduces idling time, thus reducing fuel consumption. Studies soon thereafter showed a 107 percent increase in collisions between drivers and pedestrians in Wisconsin, and up to 80 percent more collisions between drivers and cyclists in Ohio.

A recent story from AP News dives deep into why governments are considering removing right turns on red lights. There are some eye-popping numbers they shared: 7,500 people were struck and killed by car drivers in 2022, the highest number since 1981. Further, pedestrians are 89 percent more likely to be killed when struck by a pickup truck and 63 percent more likely when struck by an SUV.

The gist of it is because of just how frequently people are being hit and killed by drivers or being injured, cities are considering moving on and removing the right-turn exception.

My take? The U.S. is one of the few countries to have a right-turn-on-red law. Rates of pedestrian injury or fatalities are higher than ever and one of the few countries where pedestrian fatalities are increasing. Road designs continue to be dangerous across North America. Removing the right-on-red law is an easy change for municipalities to implement without having to build additional infrastructure.

But the fact of the matter is that one death is too many, and low-hanging fruit needs to be picked. Make it happen.

PBOT adds heavy concrete barricades to notorious NE 21st Ave bike lanes

(Image: Portland Bureau of Transportation)

Portland, Oregon is taught in urban planning schools as a bastion of what good bike infrastructure could look like in other parts of North America (conveniently leaving out Mexico City, but we’ll get to that later). Much of that infrastructure came from tactical urbanism showing cities what they could do with quick builds to make streets safer. And in the case of Portland, tactical urbanism led to a safer bike lane.

Never heard of tactical urbanism? It’s based on the idea of communities investing in infrastructure at the street, block, or building level to make their city a better place to live. It usually consists of a deliberate approach with low-cost, semi-temporary infrastructure that is low-risk and small-scale in nature. A growing number of tactical urbanism projects are carried out by community groups with support from cities, though cities are typically uninvolved as was the case here in Portland.

This particular instance covered by the excellent BikePortland was spurred by a recent collision on a road with video of a driver striking a cyclist riding in a separated – but not protected – bike lane. The video showed the consequences of relying solely on paint and flexible plastic posts to separate cyclists from the road. Something had to change.

A group of tactical urbanists called Block Ops PDX went in and installed concrete blocks to replace the flexible bollards that were struck by the car in hitting the cyclist. No, it wasn’t sanctioned by the city, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) took them down a few days after more drivers stuck the concrete blocks. But it showed just how effective some additional protection could be.

The result was that PBOT added four concrete “planters” that are placed exactly where the woman cycling was struck by the driver. Signage was also added to warn drivers of a curve in the road. The two – along with planned restrictions to trucks – amount to a real upgrade in safety for people walking and biking in the area.

The ideal situation is that this infrastructure would be there in the first place to prevent anyone from major injuries or worse. Block Ops PDX shouldn’t have to fund their infrastructure to increase safety. But based on PBOT’s communication around the development, this change required community direct action from Block Ops PDX for things to happen.

Oh, and I know they’re ugly. Someone being injured for being on the road is uglier.

The latest list of worst bike lanes on the planet

(Image: Momentum Mag)

A recent post by Momentum Magazine asked their readers to submit the worst and “most treacherous” bike lanes in the world.

There isn’t much to say about these bike lanes and how sketchy they are. But before you visit the story to cringe in disbelief, allow me to describe what the idea bike lane or cycling network should look like.

The best bike lanes enable cyclists to ride at their preferred speeds without being bothered by traffic conditions. Those traffic conditions force riders to worry about what’s going on ahead of them as well as extraneous circumstances. A bike lane should take riders as far as possible to their destination and do so in a way that is easily understandable while riding. Anything less and the bike lane or network could be considered a failure.

Every one of these photos demonstrates a failure to some degree. Either they’re hard to understand, force cyclists into uncomfortable situations, are indirect, and are unsafe to some degree. Enjoy!

A striking example of the difference between walking and biking and car traffic

Dr. Tayana Panova does a great job of demonstrating how urban spaces affect one’s mental health, discussing not only bike lanes and walking but also the idea of how public spaces can create happy and healthy communities. This recent video demonstrates the difference between folks riding and drivers being stuck in traffic.

What makes this a space that encourages happy and healthy communities? First is the idea of enclosure as provided by the tree canopy, which offers people-scaled design and the idea that you’re in a specific space or room separate from a building. Then there’s the separation of modality: people walking down the middle, with cars on one side, and people rolling on wheels on the other. All of it creates more comfortable spaces for everyone and creates an identity of what the space is designed to do.

An explanation of what makes a good public space for walking and biking can’t be done in these few words. Some people dedicate upper education study – or their entire lives – to learning about it. But this video does a good job of sharing in such brevity how it feels.