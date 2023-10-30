How to Choose the Best Lights for Cycling at Night

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s that time of the year again when there doesn’t seem to be enough daylight. The shorter hours don’t necessarily mean shorter rides, thanks to modern cycling lights. While many cyclists find themselves hibernating until winter is over, some, like me, still insist on making time to ride no matter how dark it is. Using a proper riding light will make night rides fun, safe, and more accessible.

Investing in a quality set of lights is for more than riding at night. Modern taillights also offer many settings that can be used as a daytime safety measure so you are more likely to be seen, even when the sun is shining. I run a taillight while out on the road at all times. The purpose of riding with lights is not just to see where you are going but, just as important, to help others see where you are. Visibility on the road is as critical for you as for others.

Find the Cycling Lights That Fit

The light market is always evolving as LED and battery technology continue to evolve, but more important than that is finding one that will fit. The current selection of modern bikes has all sorts of shapes that can complicate finding a light that you will love and use. If you have a proprietary handlebar and seatpost shape, you should first and foremost shop for lights that will accommodate. Sometimes, a light that uses a rubber strap and has less plastic will conform better to the unique shapes.

After finding options that have a mounting option that will work for you, it is time to shop for the rest of the features like lumens, power modes, and prices. Usually, a higher price means higher lumens. Battery life is dependent on the settings, so look at all the settings and verify that you will have enough light and battery life, it’s a balance. Most modern lights are USB rechargeable, but some offer a removable battery that can make longer rides possible with a spare.

Measuring the Lumens

Most bicycle light companies rate the brightness of their lights based on the measurement of lumens. Lumens is the measurement of luminous flux, which is the total output of light in all directions. Bicycle lights are looking at the brightness that is being projected forward. This can make it hard to compare lights because the beam pattern affects the usable light. A light with a wider beam may not look as bright but has the same lumens as a visibly brighter but narrower beam. For road riding, many prefer a slightly narrower beam that can illuminate further down the road. This is helpful because the average speed is higher. A very full and wide beam may not project far enough down the road for you to see obstacles and ride safely.

Cycling Lights VS. General Purpose Light

When it comes to night riding, this is one of the most frequent questions: can I just use my camping headlamp or get a mount for a regular flashlight? The answer is yes, you can use them, but as mentioned earlier, beam patterns make a huge difference, and most general-purpose lights will not deliver the pattern you need or the extended performance.

For me, paying a bit extra to get a light that has been developed specifically for cycling is a worthwhile investment. Plus, most general-purpose lights are not designed for high-lumen output for extended time. They can overheat or are just not efficient as heat builds up. Most cycling lights have some level of heat sync that helps shed heat since they are designed to function for the length of a ride.

Using Your Cycling Lights

Let’s be honest, most of us know how lights work, and as long as you have a red taillight and a proper headlight, you are pretty good to go. However, there are a few tips to get the most out of your lighting system. First and foremost, safety is always the priority. When riding at night, I recommend a flash or pulse setting with a very, very short off interval or no full off. This minimizes the chances of someone not seeing the light for whatever reason. A longer off interval, normally some extended battery flash setting is okay as a daytime safety light.

Ensure your taillight is properly positioned and, if it has an angle adjustment, that it is set correctly. I like to mount it to the bike and turn it on. Lean the bike against something so you can walk 10-15 feet behind the bike and see if it is properly positioned. If you can’t see it or it isn’t bright, then vehicle drivers can’t see it either.

In the front, the brightness preference will be subjective, but I prefer to have it as low as I can to ride safely still. This minimizes the tunnel effect when riding at night because a very bright and narrow beam can make it difficult to see anything on the sides that the beam is not directly hitting. Also, running the light at a lower brightness setting preserves the battery.

I never run my headlight at night in a flashing setting. For me, it is hard to see and can be very disorienting. I would only use a headlight flashing setting for daytime riding.

Some cycling headlights can be heavy or not always evenly weight distributed over the mount. In those cases, I like to mount the light on the underside of the bar to minimize the chances of the light shifting from vibration. For some, this might not be an option if there are too many cables in the way that would interfere with the light beam.

If you ever find yourself riding at night in the fog, on a gravel road, or in a dusty situation, less light can be better. When it is dusty or foggy, the light reflects back at you, and if the brightness is too high is almost like a wall, not allowing you to see very far. Try a lower brightness setting. This is especially true if you mount a headlight to your helmet. if it is going to be either foggy or dusty, the lower the light, the easier it will be to see.

My last tip is understanding your light settings and how to cycle through them. Often, when I am riding at night, I will change the headlight brightness for specific things. For example, since I normally have it on one of the lower brightness settings to preserve battery, I will go a bit higher just before a fast downhill. Then, when I am back to normal speed, I will cycle it back to the lower setting. At the same time that I turn up the brightness to compensate for the added speed, I will also adjust the angle a bit to shine further down the road. This gives me more time to respond to the road obstacles.

When all is said and done, riding at night can be a great alternative to the indoor trainer when the weather permits. Since I live in Los Angeles, it is also a great way to get some miles in with less traffic. That isn’t an issue for everyone, but for me, it’s a real bonus. At the end of the day, safety is the number one priority, and investing in a reliable taillight for the daytime is recommended. Then, if you ever want to ride a few extra miles as the sun sets, you at least have the added visibility.