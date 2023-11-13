The Foolproof Guide to Holiday Gifting

Being a great gift-giver is fun. And when you can do it without overthinking and over-shopping, even better. Hydro Flask’s lineup of drinkware, coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories makes gifting for everyone on your list incredibly easy. So easy that all you have to do is put a bow on it and you’ll have the perfect gift every time. Here’s a list of all the people and circumstances Hydro Flask will come through for this holiday season with gifts that always hit the mark.

For Winning the White Elephant Party

We all know that gift. The one everyone is eyeing before the White Elephant swap even begins. The one that gets “stolen” the maximum number of times allowed throughout the swap. Taking home that gift at the end of the night is almost as good as being the person who brought it. Want to be that person? For a coveted gift that will be the talk of the swap, grab a 32-ounce All Around Travel Tumbler with a straw lid. This BPA-free pro-grade stainless-steel tumbler with a handle fits most cup holders. Plus, Hydro Flask’s splash-resistant Press-In Straw Lid stands out from the crowd with a flexible straw that makes it easy to sip any which way.

Everyone will love the 32 oz. All Around Travel Tumbler with a straw lid. (Photo: Hydro Flask)

For the Friend Who Organizes All the Group Outings

From tailgates and ski sessions to group hikes and lake days, some friends are phenomenal at getting the gang together. The perfect gift for the on-the-go host in your friend group? Check out Hydro Flask’s Carry Out Soft Cooler in 20L and 12L sizes. These compact coolers are great for anyone who loves to bring a little (or a lot) along to share. Keep food items fresh for up to 24 hours, or load up the cooler with post-adventure drinks for everyone. The 12L model can hold 20 cans without ice, while the 20L fits 38 cans. A removable cross-body strap makes toting the goods a breeze.

For the Teammate or Coach Who Always Reps Their Colors

Looking for a gift that’s unique yet easy? Hydro Flask’s beloved travel tumblers and bottles are customizable! Choose the perfect style—20-, 30-, or 40-ounce tumblers or a variety of bottles in standard and wide-mouth models. Next, pick your colors (hello, team spirit). Through MyHydro, every aspect, from the strap and cap to bottle and protective boot, is customizable to create a one-of-a-kind gift. Add team names, jersey numbers, or fun graphics with custom engraving.

Through MyHydro, you can give a bottle or tumbler that is thoughtful and personalized. (Photo: Hydro Flask)

For Always Being Prepared to Celebrate

During the holidays, you never know when you might need a last-minute gift. Whether you want to show up to a festive shindig with a gift for the host or wrap something for your neighbor who’s coming over for holiday drinks, Hydro Flask makes it easy to show you care with a gift just about anyone will love. For a versatile gift, go for a classic 12-ounce Hydro Flask Mug or the 16-ounce All Around Tumbler. Know someone who is already a Hydro Flask fan? Upgrade their setup with a Press-In Straw Lid.

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one–selling water bottle to soft goods innovations like the Day Escape™ Soft Coolers to the Outdoor Kitchen dining collection, Hydro Flask’s delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let’s go! Its giving program, Parks for All, supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and investing in public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask and Parks for All, and to see the full lineup of award-winning products, visit hydroflask.com.