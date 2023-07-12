Weird and wonderful cargo bikes from Eurobike 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This story originally appeared on PinkBike.

This year Eurobike switched things up, with the hot and humid hub of Frankfurt, Germany playing host to the 2023 edition of the show.

With over 1,500 exhibitors on the ground, we scoured the booths to bring you the weirdest cargo bikes we could find. The show’s sheer enormity makes it impossible to cover in its entirety, but below you’ll find several of the standout machines we saw at the show.

Sure, cargo bikes are heavy and unwieldy, nowhere near as maneuverable as a standard e-bike, and come with a hefty price tag. But we love them anyway.

Many people are looking to cargo bikes as a commuting solution to replace cars. They are in a category of their own (separate from standard e-bikes) due to their storage solutions. People need to carry their kids and their groceries/laptop bag/dog/stuff, giving rise to the popularity of electric transport solutions with carrying capacity.

Cargo bikes have much less restrictions in terms of what they can look like or how they’re designed compared to road, gravel and mountain bikes. This gives rise to their often weird and wacky nature, where designers can go wild without compromising performance (after all, their technical performance is limited mostly to getting from A to B with the kid in tow).

Fun and functional was the name of the game this year, and if 2023’s Eurobike show gives us any indication, the future’s looking bright for the cargo bike industry.

Weight: 31kg

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm

Battery: Bosch PowerPack 500Wh or 100Wh

Range: 106 km

Top Speed: 32 km/hr

Motor: Bosch Performance 75Nm

Battery: 545Wh or 725Wh

Range: 125km

Top Speed: 25 km/hr

Weight: 35.5 kg

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm

Battery: 545Wh or 725 Wh

Range: 125km

Top Speed: 25 km/h

Weight: 33.58 kg

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm

Battery: Bosch dual-battery system (400/900 Wh)

Range: 400 Wh: 42-85 km, 900 Wh: 97-195 km

Top Speed: 25 km/h

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm

Battery: 500Wh

Weight: 28 kg

Motor: Bosch Performance 75Nm

Battery: 545Wh

Range: 121km

Top Speed: 25 km/hr

Weight: 44kg

Motor: Bafang FatBike 80Nm

Battery: 36V 250W

Range: 55km-70km

Weight: 28 kg

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 75Nm

Battery: 500Wh

Range: 121km

Top Speed: 25 km/hr

Weight: 29.6kg

Motor: Bosch Performance Sport 250W, 65Nm, GEN 3

Battery: 400 or 500Wh

Range: 400Wh Battery: 40-110km / 500Wh Battery: 50-130km

Top Speed: USA 28mph, NZ 45km/h

And here is some bonus material that we have less info on but still got pretty excited about.