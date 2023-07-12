Weird and wonderful cargo bikes from Eurobike 2023
Fun and functional was the name of the game this year, and if 2023’s Eurobike show gives us any indication, the future's looking bright for the cargo bike industry.
This story originally appeared on PinkBike.
This year Eurobike switched things up, with the hot and humid hub of Frankfurt, Germany playing host to the 2023 edition of the show.
With over 1,500 exhibitors on the ground, we scoured the booths to bring you the weirdest cargo bikes we could find. The show’s sheer enormity makes it impossible to cover in its entirety, but below you’ll find several of the standout machines we saw at the show.
Sure, cargo bikes are heavy and unwieldy, nowhere near as maneuverable as a standard e-bike, and come with a hefty price tag. But we love them anyway.
Many people are looking to cargo bikes as a commuting solution to replace cars. They are in a category of their own (separate from standard e-bikes) due to their storage solutions. People need to carry their kids and their groceries/laptop bag/dog/stuff, giving rise to the popularity of electric transport solutions with carrying capacity.
Cargo bikes have much less restrictions in terms of what they can look like or how they’re designed compared to road, gravel and mountain bikes. This gives rise to their often weird and wacky nature, where designers can go wild without compromising performance (after all, their technical performance is limited mostly to getting from A to B with the kid in tow).
Moustache Bikes Lundi 20.3
Weight: 31kg
Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm
Battery: Bosch PowerPack 500Wh or 100Wh
Range: 106 km
Top Speed: 32 km/hr
Advanced URBAN Easy Compact w/ Familien Transporter
Motor: Bosch Performance 75Nm
Battery: 545Wh or 725Wh
Range: 125km
Top Speed: 25 km/hr
Ca Go CS 100
Weight: 35.5 kg
Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm
Battery: 545Wh or 725 Wh
Range: 125km
Top Speed: 25 km/h
TERN GSD S10
Weight: 33.58 kg
Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm
Battery: Bosch dual-battery system (400/900 Wh)
Range: 400 Wh: 42-85 km, 900 Wh: 97-195 km
Top Speed: 25 km/h
Velo de Ville FR 8
Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 85Nm
Battery: 500Wh
Tern HSD7i
Weight: 28 kg
Motor: Bosch Performance 75Nm
Battery: 545Wh
Range: 121km
Top Speed: 25 km/hr
Volt Away Panamax Elegance
Weight: 44kg
Motor: Bafang FatBike 80Nm
Battery: 36V 250W
Range: 55km-70km
Riese & Muller Packster 70
Weight: 28 kg
Motor: Bosch Cargo Line 75Nm
Battery: 500Wh
Range: 121km
Top Speed: 25 km/hr
Benno Remi Demi
Weight: 29.6kg
Motor: Bosch Performance Sport 250W, 65Nm, GEN 3
Battery: 400 or 500Wh
Range: 400Wh Battery: 40-110km / 500Wh Battery: 50-130km
Top Speed: USA 28mph, NZ 45km/h
And here is some bonus material that we have less info on but still got pretty excited about.